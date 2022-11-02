Enola Holmes 2: Netflix Release Date, Full Cast List, and Everything Else You Need to Know

November 4 is approaching, and you know what that means. Enola Holmes 2 is coming on November 4, Fans of Millie Bobby Brown have been eagerly waiting, and now the day is finally almost here.
The sequel to the popular first movie sees Enola as a professional detective, opening up her own detective agency. But unfortunately, it is very difficult for a female to be in the profession. As she’s about to close her recently opened business, a “penniless matchstick girl” comes to her for help, Netflix shares. The goal is to find the girl’s missing sister.
Want to know more about Enola Holmes 2? Read Below.
Enola Holmes 2 cast
Here is the complete list of returning cast members:
Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury
Helena Bonham Carter Eudoria Holmes
Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes
Susan Wokoma as Edith
Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade
Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes
New cast members:
Abbie Hern as Mae
Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Ms Troy
Hannah Dodd as Cicely
Serrana Su-Ling Bliss as Bessie Chapman
David Thewlis as Superintendent Grail
The sequel sees Millie Bobby Brown as an executive producer. She’s joined by Paige Brown, Joshua Grode, Jane Houston, Michael Dreyer, and co-writers Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne.
Enola Holmes 2 will stream on Friday, November 4.
