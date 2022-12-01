Connect with us

‘Echo 3’ Season 1 Episode 5 Release Date and How to Watch

Published

Echo 3, Echo 3 cast, Echo 3 plot
Image Credit: Apple TV

The release date for Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 5 is close, so here are all the details you need to know! However, before talking about the release date of Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 5 and how to watch Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 5, let’s know what the show is about.

Mark Boal made his debut on TV with Echo 3 and has a black ops drama for Apple TV+ and many Academy Awards for best writer.

American scientist Amber (J. Ann Collins) was kidnapped in Echo 3, near the Colombia-Venezuela border. A fast-paced and exciting ride with outstanding moments makes up the first half of the series.

Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 5 Release Date

Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 5 is supposed to release on Friday, December 9th, 2022, at around 3:00 am in the US. Fans from other countries will be able to watch Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 5 at 1.30 pm IST on December 9th, 2022, 8 am GMT on December 9th, 2022, 5 pm KST, and 7 pm AEDT on December 2nd, 2022.

Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 5: How To Watch

Fans can access “Echo 3: Season 1 Episode 5” on Apple TV+. Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 5 is going to stream on the platform at the dates and times mentioned above. Fans can sign up for the service without spending a dollar and start streaming “Echo 3” without restrictions with Apple TV+’s 7-day trial version for new users.

