Is ‘Echo 3’ on Netflix, Apple TV, or Hulu? (Where to Watch)

Echo 3, Echo 3 cast, Echo 3 plot
Image Credit: Apple TV

A thriller military-action loaded series Echo 3, premiered on November 23.

Echo 3 follows Bambi (Evans) and Prince (Houseman) as they try to track down Amberchesborough (Collins). Amber is a brilliant scientist who went missing near the Colombia-Venezuela border. Her husband, Prince, and her brother Bambi are determined to do whatever they can to find her. Still, against the backdrop of a complicated past and complex geopolitics unfolding during a secret war, It will be a dangerous journey. The military drama takes place in the wheelhouse, as Mark Boal created this series, and the Screenwriter wrote and produced the previous Oscar-winning films The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty. He also worked with director Kathryn Bigelow on the film Detroit.

It stars Luke Evans as Bambi
Jessica Collins as Amber Chesbrough
Michiel Huisman as Prince
Elizabeth Anweis as Natalie Foster
Martina Gusmán Fahim Fazil
Bradley Whitford as Prince (old)

The official plot synopsis of the TV series reads, “When brilliant scientist Amber Chesborough vanishes along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband-both elite US Army commandos-struggle to find her amid a guerilla war, discovering that the woman they love might have a secret.”

Unfortunately, the show is unavailable on Netflix because it is an Apple TV+ exclusive. So, you will need a subscription to watch the series. The show’s three episodes premiered on November 23, and the rest of the episodes will premiere weekly till January 13, covering all eight episodes of the show.

