‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Soundtrack: All Songs Featured in Each Episode

Published

Image Credit: Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a Netflix anime spinoff of the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red.

Here is the complete list of all songs featured by episode:

Episode 1

“Whos Ready for Tomorrow” Rat Boy
“Kevin” by Antigama
“Major Crimes” by Health and Window Weather

Episode 2

“Lithium” by SLG
“I Really Want to Stay at Your House” by Rosa Walton
“Acid Breather” by Mastiff
“Blurred” by Earth Trax
“Retrogenesis” by Private Press
“Sustain/Decay” by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone
“Friday Night Fire Fight” by Aligns

Episode 3

“Friday Night Fire Fight” by Aligns
“I Will Follow” by Snot Abundance
“Just Wine (P.A.F.F. remix)” by Diego Cichy Don feat. P.A.F.F.
“Nieważne” by Diego Cichy Don feat. Martyna Baranowska
“Me Machine” by Poly

Episode 4

“Little Stranger” by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki
“On My Way to Hell” by Połoz
“Acid Breather” by Mastiff
“Sustain/Decay” by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone
“Friday Night Fire Fight” by Aligns
“I Will Follow” by Snot Abundance
“The Other Room” by Earth Trax
“Whos Ready for Tomorrow” Rat Boy

Episode 5

“Cyberwildlife Park” by Marcin Przybylowicz
“Modern Anthill” by Marcin Przybylowicz
“Nie Pytaj Nas” by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem
“Undertow Velocity” by Private Press
“The Voice in My Head” by P.T. Adamczyk
“I Will Follow” by Snot Abundance
“Dom” by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. Damian Syjonfam

Episode 6

“Juiced Up” by P.T. Adamczyk
“Żurawie” by Ugory
“Major Crimes” by Health and Window Weather
“Undertow Velocity” by Private Press
“Fuelled by Poison” by Antigama
“Consumer Cathedral” by Marcin Przybylowicz
“1101 Break” by Private Press
“Modern Anthill” by Marcin Przybylowicz

Episode 7

“Gridflow” by Private Press
“Cloudy Day” by Marcin Przybylowicz
“Outsider No More” by P.T. Adamczyk
“Night City Aliens” by The Armed
“Midnight Eye” Earth Trax
“Outro” by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem
“Siła Mikrofonu” by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. King General
“The Other Room” by Earth Trax

Episode 8

“History” by Gazelle Twin
“Where Did Your Love Go” produced by Bogdan Kondracki and Dawid Podsiadło
“Modern Anthill” by Marcin Przybylowicz
“Outsider No More” by P.T. Adamczyk
“Consumer Cathedral” by Marcin Przybylowicz

Episode 9

“Like a Miracle” by Earth Trax
“Code Red Initiated” by P.T. Adamczyk
“History” by Gazelle Twin
“Run to the Edge” by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk
“Kevin” by Antigama
“The Sacred and the Profane” by Paul Leonard-Morgan
“Scavenger Hunt” by P.T. Adamczyk
“Cyberwildlife Park” by Marcin Przybylowicz

Episode 10

“Run to the Edge” by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk
“Neuron” by Auer
“Major Crimes” by Health and Window Weather
“I Really Want to Stay at Your House” by Rosa Walton
“Żurawie” by Ugory
“Outsider No More” by P.T. Adamczyk
“Adam Smasher” by Paul Leonard-Morgan

