‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Star, Rob McElhenney, Sparks Concern and Leaves Fans Worried with New Year’s Eve Photo

In an end-of-the-year photo roundup posted on New Year’s Eve, actor and co-owner of Wrexham AFC, Rob McElhenney, shared a terrifying snap of himself seemingly suffering from an allergic reaction.

The picture features McElhenney sporting a puffy face, bulging cheeks, thick lips and swollen eyes. Faced with concern from fans, some of whom left baffled comments on his social media handles, McElhenney quickly relieved their concerns.

One user wrote: “Holy f**k. I feel like with that reaction to nuts, you probably had to be close to actually dying.”

Another said: “I can’t tell if that’s legit or makeup!”

Image: Instagram/@RobMcElhenny

Widespread Concern

McElhenney explained that his appearance, which was meant to reflect that of Mac’s for an episode in season 16 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, was a result of a complex combination of makeup and prosthetics. In the episode, Mac, who is meant to suffer from a severe peanut allergy, finds himself unable to stop snacking on a tub of ‘Extra Fancy Nuts’. The joke continues when Mac insists on going to Costco despite his peanut allergy to restock on nuts.

Mindy Kaling, a well-known comedian and friend of McElhenney, expressed her astonishment upon seeing the image, revealing that she was so taken aback that she almost dropped her phone. Her young son also had a strong reaction and ‘screamed’ upon seeing it.

Among other photos shared by McElhenney in his roundup was a photo of himself alongside Ryan Reynolds, known for his role as Deadpool. Reynolds is the co-owner of the Welsh soccer team, Wrexham AFC, beside McElhenney.

Rob McElhenney pictured with Ryan Reynolds. Credit: Instagram/@RobMcElhenny

Despite the initial scare, friends and fans of McElhenney’s alike are just glad he’s alright and healthy for the new year!