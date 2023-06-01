‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Part 2: Raquel’s Controversial Lack of Remorse Creates a Stir

In part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, the revelations and confrontations continued to escalate. Raquel Leviss opened up about her affair with Tom Sandoval and expressed her shame and regret for her actions. She admitted that she had been living in her own little reality, hoping that her affair with Sandoval wouldn’t harm her relationship with their co-star Ariana Madix.

During her pre-interview with Andy Cohen, Raquel shared that the romantic connection with Sandoval intensified after a girl’s trip. She explained that Sandoval made her feel heard and seen, emotions she hadn’t experienced before. When Andy asked about her expectations regarding Ariana, Raquel admitted that she was living in a fantasy, hoping everything would work out.

The discussion then shifted to Ariana’s awareness of the affair, with Andy mentioning that Sandoval had felt she might have known about it but was in denial. Raquel agreed, stating that Ariana never questioned her or confronted her about it, choosing to believe what Sandoval told her at face value. Andy pointed out that Raquel seemed to be blaming Ariana, to which she admitted that at the time, she did place some blame on Ariana. However, she now understands that Ariana genuinely wanted to know the truth, and her affair with Sandoval was deceitful. Raquel expressed her deep shame for her actions.

The conversation then turned to the aftermath of Ariana discovering the affair. Raquel shared that Ariana was in pain and had begged her to tell the truth. However, they had initially planned to get their story straight before revealing the full extent of the affair. Raquel acknowledged that they had intended to truncate the timeline of the affair, but ultimately, she did tell Ariana the truth. According to Raquel, Ariana thanked her for being honest because she believed Sandoval would never have told her the truth.

During the lunch break, Sandoval visited Raquel in her trailer. They discussed how they were being portrayed as pathological liars on the show, despite knowing that they weren’t lying about anything except the affair. Raquel expressed her concern about how their intimacy was being portrayed, feeling that it didn’t align with the solid relationship they had. Sandoval defended himself, mentioning that Ariana often talked down to him throughout their relationship.

Their conversation was cut short when the producer denied their request to speak privately without cameras. Sandoval became increasingly agitated and threatened to leave the filming. He expressed his frustration with the cameras constantly being in their faces, inhibiting their ability to have an authentic conversation. Back in the studio, tensions rose between Sandoval, Raquel, and Ariana as they discussed the lawsuit against Scheana Shay. Sandoval claimed that their actions were not malicious, but Ariana strongly disagreed and called him disgusting.

As the episode came to a close, emotions were high, and the tensions remained unresolved. The reunion is set to conclude in the next episode, promising more revelations and confrontations among the cast members.