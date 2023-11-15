Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Unraveling the Mystery: Dwana Pusser’s Cause of Death

Published

Buford Pusser & Dwana Pusser
Credit: Youtube/ Fascinating Graveyard

Dwana Pusser was the daughter of former McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser. Born in 1961 in Illinois, Dwana grew up under the legacy of her heroic Father who passed away when she was sixteen years old. Dwana went on to marry Jamie Garrison and have two daughters. 

Due to her Father’s legacy within the field of law enforcement, Dwana maintained an interest and passion in advocating for the profession.

Credit: Youtube/ Dennis Boyd

Dwana Pusser featured with Law Enforcement Officer

 According to a friend “Because of that legacy he’d left, law enforcement was something that was really important to her,” Mullis said. “She travelled all over, talking with law enforcement agencies, talking about her father.

The Life of Buford Pusser

Sheriff to a small town McNairy County, Tennessee, Buford Pusser became known for his dedication to law and order. As the youngest Sheriff in Tennessee history, Budford busted two prominent gangs ‘Dixie Mafia’ and the ‘State Line Mob’. Buford became a local hero surviving three shootings and  seven assasinations.

Disaster hit when Buford’s wife Pauline was killed, his wife was a casualty in a premeditated attack that was supposed to take Buford’s life.

This grief and anger set Buford on a path of revenge, exposing his assassins and cracking down on crime to ensure justice for his wife

Walking Tall: The Movie on Buford Pusser

Walking Tall was a 1973 action thriller movie centering on Buford Pusser. Thrusting the Tenessee town into the Hollywood limelight, the movie reflects the impact Pusser had on the town, with some praising him as a brave cop, others complaining about his violent nature. The film captures the mystery and ambiguity that Buford Pusser left on the town. Buford Pusser became an overnight celebrity upon the film’s release, he would die the year after, in a mysterious car crash.

The Death of Dwana Pusser

There is little information on the life and cause of death of Dwana Pusser. Passing away at age 57 left the community shocked.

The public has not been informed of the cause of death, but online reports are circulating about a self-inflicted gunshot suggesting suicide.

A friend quoted detailing her experience of Dwana

“Dwana was a feisty person that cared a lot for her father and his legacy and law enforcement and her family,” Mullis said. “She loved being from here, and after her father died — and her mother had already been killed before that — the town of Adamsville raised her, and she never forgot that.”

Mysterious Deaths in the Pusser Family

Buford Pusser, his wife and his daughter have died in mysterious or unconfirmed circumstances.

Public figures or celebrities often face conspiracy theories and rumors upon their death, but the peculiar circumstances surrounding the family’s demise have generated widespread questioning and intrigue.

Pauline Pusser

Pauline was shot on August 12th 1967, on the way to a reported disturbance with her husband. A fast car approached them, opening fire at Buford but ultimately killing Pauline. Pusser spent the remainder of his career vowing to bring his wife’s killers to justice but failed to secure a conviction

Buford Pusser

The legendary Buford Pusser had a suspicious cause of death. On August 21st 1974, he had signed a movie deal to play himself in the sequel of Walking Tall. Hours later, he would die in a car accident.

Amidst the assassin’s attempts at the time, rumors circulated about the sabotage to the vehicle’s mechanics, leading to suspicions about his death.

Questions still remain surrounding the death of Dwana Pusser. With a small-knit community reeling from the unanswered questions of a legendary family.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'. Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'. Credit: Murray Close/Lionsgate

TV & Film

The Must-See New Movies for Your Holiday Season

Which films warrant a trip to the theater this winter?

3 hours ago
nle choppa nle choppa

Celebrity

Does NLE Choppa Have Autism?

Rumors around the rapper’s supposed neurodivergence, specifically questioning, “Is NLE Choppa autistic?” have, for some reason, pervaded social media platforms. While the artist himself...

2 days ago
Simon Nellist Autopsy Report Simon Nellist Autopsy Report

News

Simon Nellist Autopsy Report: Shark “Provoked” to Kill British Expat

Explore the Simon Nellist Autopsy Report revealing shocking details of the fatal shark attack. Learn why ISAF declared it 'provoked'.

6 days ago
The Director, a mysterious character who might appear in Ballerina. The Director, a mysterious character who might appear in Ballerina.

TV & Film

Is ‘Ballerina’ the Future of the John Wick Franchise?

Ana de Armas is taking over from Keanu Reeves as the next face of John Wick.

November 8, 2023

TV & Film

After ‘Dicks: The Musical,’ What’s Next for A24?

A24 has big plans for the future of their company after releasing their first original musical last month.

November 5, 2023
Matthew Perry image addiction Friends Matthew Perry image addiction Friends

Entertainment

Matthew Perry: More Than Just the Star of Friends

Matthew Perry hoped to be remembered not solely for work on Friends, but as someone who helped others overcome addiction.

November 4, 2023
Image of a person sitting with a cat and mug on their lap. Image of a person sitting with a cat and mug on their lap.

TV & Film

10 Shows and Movies Perfect for a Cozy Fall Mood

Need a good show or film to accompany your pumpkin spice drink? Check out this list and make your choice!

October 30, 2023

TV & Film

3 Films To Watch This Spooky Season: A24’s Best Halloween Flicks

There is so much to watch this Halloween. Why not mix things up and watch something new. Here are three A24 films that you...

October 30, 2023
Mrs. Doubtfire hoovering the living room. Mrs. Doubtfire hoovering the living room.

TV & Film

10 Movies That Will Make You Cry Laugh

We tend to watch a good comedy film for a laugh, but which one should we watch?

October 29, 2023

Music

Classical Music, Gen Z And The Now

A look into Classical Music's relationship with contemporary pop culture.

October 29, 2023

Gaming

Tempest Rising: Everything You Need to Know About the New Demo

Wondering if Tempest Rising is shaping up to be anything special? It could very well be the case given what I have learned from...

October 25, 2023
Call for Humanity written on a wall. Call for Humanity written on a wall.

News

International Division Over Aid to Israel-Palestine

Civilians in Gaza are in need of essential supplies. Who will provide this aid, and how will it get to the region?

October 21, 2023