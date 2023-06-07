Connect with us

TikTok Comedian Matt Rife Announces Denver Shows Dates

Get ready for laughter as TikTok comedian Matt Rife announces his Denver shows.

Published

Matt Rife
Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Comedian and actor Matt Rife is set to embark on his “ProbleMATTic World Tour” in April 2024, and he recently announced multiple shows at Bellco Theatre in Denver. Rife, known for his comedic talent and popular social media presence, has gained a significant following with over 14 million followers on TikTok. He has also self-produced two comedy specials, namely “Only Fans” in 2021 and “Matthew Steven Rife” in April.

Initially, only one show was scheduled for Denver, but due to overwhelming demand, five additional shows were added. The performances at Bellco Theatre will take place on April 5, 6, and 7, offering multiple opportunities for fans to enjoy Rife’s comedic stylings.

The following is the days and times Rife is scheduled to perform at Bellco Theatre:

  • Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, April 5 at 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 6, at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 6, at 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 7, at 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m.

For fans eager to secure their tickets, a presale for both shows will commence on Thursday at 10 a.m. Using the code “MATTDEN” during the presale will grant access to tickets. The general sale for the shows will begin on Friday, allowing a wider audience to purchase tickets and join in on the laughter and entertainment provided by Matt Rife.

