These Stars Tried to Warn Us About P. Diddy. Why Didn’t We Listen?

Following the multitude of allegations that have come out against Diddy recently, has left everyone to look at the celebrities he hangs around a little differently. But over the past couple of decades, multiple celebrities have spoken out against Diddy for a variety of reasons as well as their experiences with him. Some of which seem to pertain to the recent allegations.

50 Cent

50 Cent was one of the first celebrities to be outspoken about Diddy. Photo Credits: Shutterstock/ Asatur Yesayants

Over the years, 50 Cent has been vocal about his dislike of Diddy, frequently voicing his opinions in interviews and on social media. As well as possibly hinting fans early of the Diddy allegations. A specific instance occurred during a contentious discussion in 2016, when 50 Cent shared a meme implying Diddy was engaged in illegal activities, suggesting more serious problems within Diddy’s inner circle. Given that 50 Cent has a history of criticizing prominent members of the industry and frequently supports his statements with incisive commentary, this post garnered a lot of attention.

In the years that followed, 50 Cent kept bringing up Diddy in a variety of settings, frequently wording his comments to imply that he was aware of problematic dynamics at play. His lighthearted remarks often had a hint of seriousness, suggesting that others thought Diddy’s public image might conceal darker truths.

On an episode of “Power,” for example, 50 Cent made a casual comment that appeared to reference Diddy’s reputation, suggesting that the hip-hop superstar had a secret side that fans and business insiders should be cautious of.

When Diddy came under more scrutiny in 2022 as a result of accusations of wrongdoing, 50 Cent returned to social media and made cryptic remarks indicating that he wasn’t shocked by the information. His posts appeared to support the belief that he had long seen issues with Diddy’s actions, establishing himself as someone who had been proactively in alerting followers and fans to possible issues.

Kanye West

Kanye shows messages between him and Diddy prior to the lawsuits. Photo Credits: Shutterstock/Consalidated News Photos

When Kanye began using Instagram to attack people and make horrible remarks about the Jewish community in 2022, he found Diddy in the crossfire. Kanye and Diddy exchanged a few texts in October 2022 that Kanye later shared to Instagram.

In these shared messages Diddy had said, “Send me an address. Let’s stop playing these internet games. And don’t feel threatened. You’ll be fine. Just love.” Kanye had responded with “This ain’t a game. Imma use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.”

Diddy responded by saying, “I’m just trying to talk to you as a black man. And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.” Some of the things Kanye said were difficult to take seriously because they came during a period when he was spreading interesting ideas.

The internet is pointing at this saying this was Kanye trying to warn us as he called Diddy some derogatory things as well that align with his recent allegations. This could be another one of Kanye’s rants, however.

Karrine Steffans

Karrien Steffans had started her career appearing in hip-hop music videos. Photo Credit: Shutterstock/ Kathy Hutchins

Karine Steffans frequently appeared in Hip-Hop music videos as a video vixen. In 2005 she published her book, “Confessions of a Video Vixen.”

It was in this book that she became one of the first people to accuse Diddy of anything crazy. The book sparked controversy as she shared her sexual experiences with many rappers.

A representative from Diddy’s team actually tried to get her to stop producing the book right after it came out.

According to her book Karine had hooked up with Diddy before, and then was hanging with him and the rapper Exhibit. She said Diddy took her and Exhibit to a gay club and said that “Exhibit should be careful with her because she was the type of woman on tape with fingers in your booty.”

So, it had sounded like Diddy thought she was the type to rat on his behaviors.

She eventually attended a Diddy party months later with Exhibit. Karine said Diddy was shocked to see her there and it seemed like he was worried Karine was going to expose him for what’s going on at his parties.

She had gone on The Wendy Williams show to discuss the book. In Karine’s book she had talked about a time she walked in on two music executives having sex. Wendy had asked about this on her show. When asked what record label it was, she responded by saying, “No, that’ll give it away.”

Following everything that has now came out, Karine has filled in the blanks in regard to her time around him. She said in an interview that the parties were like “The Great Gatsby.” She described men in tuxedos, topless women in angel wings, champagne and synchronized swimmers on the outside, with group sex in the bathrooms, and drugs being passed around on the inside.

Karine has mentioned that she was not one of his victims, but had seen some things.

Wendy Williams

Diddy had made appearances on The Wendy Williams Show. Photo Credits: Shutterstock/ Kathy Hutchins

When Diddy and his wife Cassie had split in 2015, Wendy Williams had gone on her show to talk about it. Here she had said interesting things about the situation. Wendy was covering Diddy cheating on Cassie, Cassie going to South Africa to avoid Diddy, and to shoot a movie, and spoke on Diddy being able to pop up on Cassie whenever he wants to.

Williams had said that after Cassie had gone to South Africa, that it was not safe for her because Diddy was so rich. He could pay people off to show up whenever he liked.

In a 2019 episode of her show, Wendy detailed an incident where a girl group that was signed to Diddy, jumped her, and she hinted that Diddy may have had something to do with it.

Additional Celebs

As more lawsuits come out, more celebrity clips talking about Diddy do too. Photo Credits: Shutterstock: Sherhii Yushkov

With the recent allegations, many other celebrity clips have began to resurface. One of those people was Khloe Kardashian. Who talked about a crazy party experience that she had at Diddy’s in an old episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashian.”

She had conversations with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, about recent parties she had gone to and Diddy having an appearance there.

In another clip, Khloe explains that she boarded a plane straight from a party where she described “half the people there were butt naked.” This has aligned with Diddy’s recent allegations.

Ashton Kutcher, who had partied with Diddy many times, was asked about his parties in his Hot One interview years ago. He had seemed awkward about this question and decided not to answer it.

There was also the Kat Williams interview with Club Shay, where he was airing everything out. This was before Diddy was raided and before were publicly known to be investigating. However, a few lawsuits have already came out.

“All of these deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of them, it don’t matter if you Diddy or whoever you is. All lies will be exposed.” He also shared a story of him having to deny $50 million four times. He followed this by saying, “Because P-Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no.”

Clips of a young Justin Bieber with Diddy and clips of Usher explaining what it was like to live with Diddy at 13 years old have begun to resurface as well. This drew in more concerns from fans.

As the allegations against Diddy continue to unfold, it’s becoming clear that several celebrities had previously tried to warn us about his behavior. Kanye West’s heated exchanges and Karrine Steffans’ candid revelations in her book hinted at troubling dynamics surrounding Diddy long before the current allegations surfaced. Wendy Williams also raised concerns about Diddy’s influence in relationships, suggesting that his wealth allowed him to exert control. How many more celebrities will speak out?