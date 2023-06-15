The intersection between bridges in Pittsburgh and the bridges within Taylor Swift’s songs is an intriguing connection.

As Taylor Swift prepares to perform in Pittsburgh on her Eras Tour, fans speculate about which surprise songs she will include in her setlist, possibly catering to the location. One such song that fans hope to hear is “Hits Different,” a B-side from Swift’s album “Midnights,” known for its queer lyrics. This particular song holds significance for MP, a gaylor attending the concert, as she used a snippet of it in a TikTok video featuring her Midnights merchandise haul. To her surprise, Taylor Swift liked the video, leading to excitement within the gaylor community.

Gaylorism refers to a theory and online community that perceives Taylor Swift as having intentional queer undertones in her music, videos, and performances. The gaylor community, primarily consisting of queer individuals, particularly sapphic individuals, views Swift’s work through a queer lens. They analyze her lyrics, music videos, and symbolic references, discussing and interpreting potential queer themes and messages. Through this process, they not only explore Swift’s artistry but also delve into the history of queer coding and lesbian culture, fostering a sense of queer pride and feminist empowerment.

MP is an active participant and leader within the gaylor community, hosting Twitter Spaces for discussions and organizing meetups with fellow gaylors. She sees Taylor Swift as a vehicle for understanding queer culture and challenging conventional notions of “coming out.” Instead of seeking confirmation of Swift’s sexual orientation, the gaylor community appreciates the recognition of queer culture within her work. They question why queerness always needs explicit labels when the presence of queer themes and symbolism can be considered a form of representation.

The gaylor community has compiled numerous instances where they perceive Swift to have signaled her queerness. These include everything from her early MySpace page to the use of lesbian and bi Pride colors in her Eras Tour performances. One widely cited example is Swift’s play on words involving the phrase “hairpin.” She incorporates this term in place of commonly used expressions, which some interpret as a nod to queer culture. These observations, while sometimes seen as extreme or far-fetched, have contributed to the rising popularity of gaylorism.

The theory gained momentum during Swift’s 1989 era, following the “Kissgate” incident in which she was allegedly seen kissing her then-best friend Karlie Kloss. Gaylors attending Swift’s concerts have found ways to connect and identify each other subtly, often through trading friendship bracelets. MP shares her experience of encountering fellow gaylors at a concert and exchanging bracelets with a reference to Swift’s “Lesbian Visibility Day” Instagram post.

MP’s personal favorite Swift song is “ME!,” despite its mixed reception among fans. She sees it as a bubblegum pop anthem that resonates with her queer journey and the joy of self-discovery. MP is campaigning for Swift to surprise fans with a performance of “ME!” during the Pittsburgh concert, especially since it aligns with Pride month and no one else has requested it. For her, the song represents self-expression and finding one’s unique identity.

Ultimately, gaylorism extends beyond Taylor Swift’s personal sexuality. It has evolved into a community where individuals feel free to express themselves authentically. The gaylor circle provides a safe space for people to be their true selves, even if they aren’t out in their personal lives. MP emphasizes that gaylorism is about showing the world that coming out can happen in various ways, allowing individuals to define their identities on their own terms.

The impact of gaylorism goes beyond Taylor Swift and her music. MP emphasizes that the community provides a sense of belonging and acceptance for individuals who may not feel comfortable expressing their true selves in other aspects of their lives. Within the gaylor community, people find support, understanding, and the freedom to explore their identities.

Through their discussions and interpretations of Taylor Swift’s work, gaylors have created a space that fosters self-discovery, empowerment, and a celebration of queer culture. It’s not just about decoding Swift’s lyrics or searching for hidden messages; it’s about connecting with others who share similar experiences and finding strength in their shared journey.

MP’s experience at the Philadelphia concert, where she connected with other gaylors through the mention of “Kissgate,” exemplifies the power of the gaylor community. By trading friendship bracelets, they create a subtle yet significant bond, forming connections that transcend the boundaries of a concert venue. These encounters validate their experiences and create a network of support that extends beyond the realm of fandom.

While Taylor Swift’s music serves as a catalyst for this community, the focus has shifted from proving Swift’s sexual orientation to embracing the broader message of acceptance and self-expression. The gaylor community challenges traditional notions of coming out and advocates for a more inclusive and fluid understanding of queerness. They seek to broaden the definition of queer representation and emphasize the importance of recognizing and celebrating diverse forms of self-identification.

Through their analysis of Swift’s music and imagery, gaylors delve into the history and cultural significance of queer themes, expanding their knowledge and understanding of the LGBTQ+ community. In this way, the gaylor community serves as a platform for education, sharing insights, and promoting queer visibility.

As MP campaigns for Taylor Swift to perform “ME!” during the Pittsburgh concert, it becomes clear that the significance of the song extends beyond personal preferences. It represents a shared experience and a celebration of individuality and self-acceptance. By advocating for the inclusion of “ME!” in the setlist, MP hopes to amplify the message of embracing one’s true self and finding joy in one’s unique identity.

In the end, the impact of gaylorism goes far beyond the speculation of an artist’s sexual orientation. It is a movement that embraces queer culture, fosters a sense of community, and challenges societal norms. The gaylor community continues to grow, empowering individuals to embrace their identities and encouraging a more inclusive and accepting world. Through their love for Taylor Swift’s music, they have found a platform for self-expression and a sense of belonging that transcends the boundaries of fandom.