‘I Was So Nervous’: Taylor Swift Reflects on Her 2006 National Anthem Performance in Detroit (Video)

On Sunday, Taylor Swift took to social media to reflect on one of her early live performances at Detroit’s Ford Field. The pop superstar shared her memories after completing two sold-out shows at the stadium as part of her Eras Tour.

Swift reminisced about her first appearance at Ford Field when she was just 16 years old. She performed the national anthem there in 2006 and expressed how she felt overwhelmed by the size of the venue at the time. Swift described her nerves as she stood in front of the approximately 65,000-capacity stadium.

During her concert on Friday, Swift also took a moment to look back on that experience before performing “Lover.” She reminded her fans, affectionately called Swifties, about singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” before a Detroit Lions game to coincide with the release of her self-titled debut album in 2006. She fondly recalled how she thought Ford Field was the biggest place she had ever seen and marveled at returning with her Eras Tour.

Swift concluded her Instagram post by expressing gratitude to the energetic and enthusiastic crowds in Detroit, who made her and her team feel right at home. She expressed excitement about her upcoming shows in Pittsburgh and thanked the Detroit fans for their support.

Ford Field also joined in on the nostalgia by tweeting a photo of Swift’s national anthem performance, featuring then-Detroit Lions player and current head coach Dan Campbell standing behind her. The stadium expressed their appreciation for the singer, referring to themselves as “Big Ford Field fans.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will continue with two nights at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium on June 16-17, and fans eagerly await the next memorable moments of her journey.