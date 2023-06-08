First Taylor Swift, Now Matt Rife? Ticketmaster Presale Chaos Continues

Matt Rife, the TikTok personality and comedian, faced a frustrating experience with Ticketmaster’s pre-sale ticket system after announcing his ‘ProbleMATTic World Tour’ on social media.

Fans eagerly tried to purchase tickets during the pre-sale but encountered various issues and expressed their disappointment on social media.

matt rife is ab to be my public enemy #1 for publicly posting his presale code everywhere because 2000+ in queue is not nice — marina (@scandaLOSpena) June 6, 2023

Many fans complained about long waiting times, inflated prices, and flawed processes during the ticket purchase. This echoed the complaints from previous messy Ticketmaster pre-sales in recent months, adding to the frustration of fans.

Ticketmaster did the same thing with Matt Rife that they did with Taylor Swift and I’m ready to burn something down — Maddie (@MaddieJones22) June 6, 2023

Although there will be another opportunity to purchase tickets during the general sale on Friday, fans were disappointed by their experiences. Matt Rife has not addressed the matter publicly, but due to high demand, he has announced additional tour dates in certain cities.

Ticketmaster has not provided a comment on the situation. One major complaint was that a code was reportedly given to everyone who signed up, rather than a select few, leading to increased competition for tickets.

Ticketmaster’s website explains that pre-sales allow fans to purchase tickets before the general public, and various types of pre-sales are available. However, having a code does not guarantee obtaining tickets.

Fans drew comparisons to previous incidents, such as Taylor Swift”s ticket sale, which faced similar issues with delays, errors, and pauses in the queues. In some cases, the general public ticket sale for Swift’s tour was even canceled.

Fans of other music stars, including Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, and Garth Brooks, have long criticized Ticketmaster, expressing their frustrations with the ticket-buying process.

During the pre-sale, ticket prices reportedly increased significantly. Seats originally marketed for around $30 were now being offered for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Some attributed the price increase to high demand, while others accused the comedian and Ticketmaster of implementing dynamic pricing, a strategy that adjusts prices based on market demand.

With the surge in prices, many fans expressed their intention to wait for cheaper tickets or watch online clips of the shows instead.

As more fans joined the queues, wait times grew longer, and some fans reported waiting for over half an hour, only to find no tickets available once they reached the front. A few users mentioned that although the website displayed a few available seats, they were informed that others had purchased them before they could.

Overall, the ticket-buying experience for Matt Rife’s world tour left fans frustrated and disappointed, with hopes that the general sale or future ticket releases will provide a smoother process.

Despite the frustrations and disappointment surrounding the pre-sale ticketing process, fans of Matt Rife remain determined to attend his ‘ProbleMATTic World Tour.’ Many expressed their resolve to keep searching for tickets or explore alternative options to experience the comedian’s shows.

Social media platforms buzzed with conversations about the difficulties fans encountered, with some sharing tips and advice on how to navigate the ticketing system more effectively. The sense of community among fans grew as they commiserated over their shared experiences and offered support to one another.

In response to the overwhelming demand and feedback from disappointed fans, Matt Rife’s team swiftly announced additional tour dates in certain cities. This decision was welcomed by his loyal fan base, who eagerly anticipated the opportunity to secure tickets for the newly added shows.

While the frustrations with Ticketmaster’s pre-sale system were disheartening, the enthusiasm for Matt Rife’s comedic talent and the anticipation of his world tour remained undeterred. Fans expressed their admiration for his wit, humor, and charismatic performances, reaffirming their dedication to supporting him.

Matt Rife himself has not publicly addressed the ticketing issues or the backlash against Ticketmaster. However, his previous interactions with fans on social media have demonstrated his gratitude and commitment to providing an unforgettable experience during his tour.

As the general sale approaches, fans are hopeful that Ticketmaster will address the concerns and work to improve the ticketing process for Matt Rife’s shows. The comedian’s loyal supporters are eager to secure their tickets and eagerly await the opportunity to witness his comedic brilliance on stage.

In the face of challenges and setbacks, the excitement surrounding Matt Rife’s ‘ProbleMATTic World Tour’ persists. Fans are determined to overcome the obstacles and ensure that they don’t miss out on an evening filled with laughter and entertainment. The journey to secure tickets may have been arduous, but their enthusiasm remains unwavering, fueled by their admiration for Matt Rife’s comedic prowess.