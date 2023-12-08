Taylor Swift Named Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

2023 has been the most impactful year career-wise for 33-year-old pop star Taylor Swift. This year, the singer embarked on the first leg of her Eras tour, which grossed an estimated $906 million. The tour gained so much attention that it even had its own movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

As if her massive tour wasn’t enough, the star also re-recorded two of her albums, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” and “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” in June and October of 2023, respectively.

The pop sensation has now been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

Swift in 2020. Credit: Shutterstock/ Ako Photography

History of the Award

It is the first time Time has awarded the title to an artist for entertainment. It is also the first time a woman has earned the title more than once, with Taylor’s first time being in 2017 when she spoke up about sexual misconduct during the “Me Too” movement.

According to Time, the award is granted to any group or individual with the most global influence within the year. Last year, the title went to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his heroic leadership as Russia invaded Ukraine. Before that, the award was given to climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2019, and in 2014, fighters of the Ebola epidemic.

Controversy

Though 2023 has been a peak year for Taylor Swift’s success, the magazine’s decision to go with the pop-sensation as Person of the Year has sparked some controversy among readers.

As one X user wrote, “Sorry, but I don’t think that the pinnacle of white feminism, Taylor Swift, should be Person of The Year when you have people who have actually actively sought change in society and the world. You could’ve picked one of the reporters fighting for their lives in Gaza”.

Another user shared this sentiment, tweeting, “I think this sums up just how shallow this world has become. Time magazine names Taylor Swift as its Person of the Year”.

These comments come after the singer has been under fire for remaining silent about the Israel-Palestine conflict and has often been called a “white feminist”.

Other users have congratulated the singer on her achievement. One X user states, “I think she was the only logical choice this year. She has had one hell of a year. She is charitable, down to earth, talented, and is trying to save our democracy one vote at a time …”.

Why Taylor Swift Received the Award

Being in the spotlight for nearly twenty years certainly isn’t easy. Taylor’s rise to fame has been a rocky journey. The star has long faced criticism in the media regarding her love life, Kanye-related drama, and more. However, the star has also been praised for her lyrical writing, live performances, and dedication to her fans.

Time Magazine has officially said she was chosen due to the light she brought to people in a year that was particularly tainted with dark times. Sam Jacobs, writer for the Time article says,

“What is a higher form of influence, after all, than giving millions of young and old fans the time of their lives, where they can revel not only in Swift’s voice but in finding their own?”

Though the question of whether Taylor deserved the award may be debatable, there is no doubt the singer is more popular now than ever before. Her numerous awards and hit songs strongly influenced the music industry and her dedicated fan base.