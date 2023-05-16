Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Leaving Greenwich Village Recording Studio Together

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy spotted leaving Electric Lady Recording Studio in Greenwich Village, New York together.
Avatar photo

Published

Image Source: New York, NY, USA - December 13, 2019: Taylor Swift performs at the 2019 Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden. (Brian Friedman @ Shutterstock)

Hold on to your hats, folks, ’cause I’ve got some hot gossip for you! Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been spotted gallivanting together in the Big Apple, and the rumor mill is in full swing, hinting at a potential romance between these two music sensations.

Just the other day, paparazzi managed to capture them leaving the Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, all smiles and looking mighty cozy after a recording sesh on a Monday evening. Oh, la la!

Now, let’s talk fashion, shall we? Our gal Taylor Swift, aged 33, strutted out of the studio sporting a purple NYU sweater, a snazzy black mini skirt, and some beige sneakers, radiating that superstar charm. And our man Matty, the 34-year-old heartthrob from The 1975, kept it casual in a black sweater and pants, even going the extra mile to place his hand ever so gently on Taylor’s back. Ooh la la, indeed!

But wait, there’s more! These two lovebirds were seen hanging out with their buddy Jack Antonoff at New York’s Casa Cipriani just the other day. Social media was ablaze with photos of Taylor and Matty hand-in-hand, stealing hearts left and right, while good ol’ Jack posed in the foreground, soaking up the spotlight. Talk about a superstar hangout session!

And hold onto your cowboy hats, folks, ’cause Matty showed up to support Taylor at not one, not two, but all three of her Nashville shows for the Eras Tour! That’s some serious dedication, right there. After rocking out with his band in Manila, Philippines, Matty hopped on a plane straight to Nashville, ready to cheer on his gal at the Nissan Stadium. He even took the stage, strumming his guitar alongside the talented Phoebe Bridgers during the opening act. And guess what? He got some quality time with Taylor’s VIP squad, including the likes of Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge. Can you say “superstar entourage”?

A little birdie told us that Taylor is one happy camper. Sure, she’s got her tour to focus on, but when she’s off the clock, she’s enjoying some quality time with Matty. Sparks are definitely flying, my friends, ’cause it ain’t just a platonic hangout. There’s some serious chemistry brewing between these two talented musicians.

Now, I gotta spill the tea on their dating history. Back in 2014, the rumor mill was already buzzing with whispers of a Taylor-Matty connection, but Mr. Healy swiftly shut it down, calling it all fake news. However, two years later, in an interview with Q magazine, he finally spilled the beans and admitted to a little “flirtation” with the lovely Taylor. Ah, the plot thickens!

Fast forward to January of this year, and Taylor surprised everyone by making a dazzling appearance at The 1975’s gig in London’s O2 Arena. She graced the stage during a break in the set, treating the audience to her track “Anti-Hero” and even belting out a cover of The 1975’s hit, “The City.” Backstage, she struck a pose with Matty’s mum, the fabulous Denise Welch, a British actress and TV personality. Talk about a superstar meet-and-greet!

Now, here’s the juicy scoop: Taylor recently called it quits with her beau of six years, actor Joe Alwyn. And as for Matty, well, he had his fair share of romance too, having dated the talented FKA twigs for a solid three years until they called it quits in 2022.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift first feature film Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift first feature film

TV & Film

Everything We Know About ‘Taylor Swift’s’ First Feature Film

Taylor Swift is well known global personality. She is known for her fantastic narrative songwriting inspired by her life experiences. The artist has sold...

December 10, 2022
Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour is set to equally feature every one of Swift's albums. Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour is set to equally feature every one of Swift's albums.

Music

Talor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over Botched Ticket Sale

“They messed with the wrong fan base.”

December 7, 2022
Midnights Midnights

Music

Women in Music: Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Makes History

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' sells more than 1 million copies in pure sales!

November 7, 2022
fatphobia Taylor Swift fatphobia Taylor Swift

Culture

Why Has the Phrase ‘Fatphobia’ Been Trending?

With a new movement towards body positivity in modern culture, why is the phrase 'fatphobia' trending?

November 4, 2022
Amsterdam, Amsterdam plot, Amsterdam cast Amsterdam, Amsterdam plot, Amsterdam cast

TV & Film

‘Amsterdam’: Anatomy of a Star-Studded Flop

More Like AmsterSHAM.

October 19, 2022
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift

Celebrity

The Story Behind Taylor Swift’s Cryptic Messages

I swear Swifties could double as FBI agents with how many messages they decode.

September 28, 2022
Celebrities top carbon emission list Celebrities top carbon emission list

Climate

Kylie Jenner And Taylor Labelled ‘Climate Criminals’ For Taking Incredibly Short Jet Flights

Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift among celebrities called out for excessive carbon emission amid heatwaves

August 4, 2022

Music

What Happens When A Boomer, A Zoomer, And A Millenial Compare Playlists?

Three generations of commentators review this year in music.

December 27, 2021

Celebrity

The War On Jake Gyllenhaal: How Taylor Swift’s 10 Minute Cut Of ‘All Too Well’ Revealed All

Jake Gyllenhaal, welcome to your tape.

November 17, 2021

Videos

Christmas Lights Display Set to Taylor Swift Song Gets a Shoutout From the Singer

In my (light display) there's a Christmas Tree Farm...

December 24, 2020