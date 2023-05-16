Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Leaving Greenwich Village Recording Studio Together

Hold on to your hats, folks, ’cause I’ve got some hot gossip for you! Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been spotted gallivanting together in the Big Apple, and the rumor mill is in full swing, hinting at a potential romance between these two music sensations.

Just the other day, paparazzi managed to capture them leaving the Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, all smiles and looking mighty cozy after a recording sesh on a Monday evening. Oh, la la!

Taylor and Matt Healy living Electric Lady studios in NYC last night! via @lizb321 pic.twitter.com/pRDjdfscz8 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 16, 2023

Now, let’s talk fashion, shall we? Our gal Taylor Swift, aged 33, strutted out of the studio sporting a purple NYU sweater, a snazzy black mini skirt, and some beige sneakers, radiating that superstar charm. And our man Matty, the 34-year-old heartthrob from The 1975, kept it casual in a black sweater and pants, even going the extra mile to place his hand ever so gently on Taylor’s back. Ooh la la, indeed!

But wait, there’s more! These two lovebirds were seen hanging out with their buddy Jack Antonoff at New York’s Casa Cipriani just the other day. Social media was ablaze with photos of Taylor and Matty hand-in-hand, stealing hearts left and right, while good ol’ Jack posed in the foreground, soaking up the spotlight. Talk about a superstar hangout session!

Taylor Swift, Matt Healy and Jack Antonoff at Casa Cipriani in New York City. pic.twitter.com/x54tPc9lGj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 12, 2023

And hold onto your cowboy hats, folks, ’cause Matty showed up to support Taylor at not one, not two, but all three of her Nashville shows for the Eras Tour! That’s some serious dedication, right there. After rocking out with his band in Manila, Philippines, Matty hopped on a plane straight to Nashville, ready to cheer on his gal at the Nissan Stadium. He even took the stage, strumming his guitar alongside the talented Phoebe Bridgers during the opening act. And guess what? He got some quality time with Taylor’s VIP squad, including the likes of Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge. Can you say “superstar entourage”?

A little birdie told us that Taylor is one happy camper. Sure, she’s got her tour to focus on, but when she’s off the clock, she’s enjoying some quality time with Matty. Sparks are definitely flying, my friends, ’cause it ain’t just a platonic hangout. There’s some serious chemistry brewing between these two talented musicians.

Now, I gotta spill the tea on their dating history. Back in 2014, the rumor mill was already buzzing with whispers of a Taylor-Matty connection, but Mr. Healy swiftly shut it down, calling it all fake news. However, two years later, in an interview with Q magazine, he finally spilled the beans and admitted to a little “flirtation” with the lovely Taylor. Ah, the plot thickens!

Fast forward to January of this year, and Taylor surprised everyone by making a dazzling appearance at The 1975’s gig in London’s O2 Arena. She graced the stage during a break in the set, treating the audience to her track “Anti-Hero” and even belting out a cover of The 1975’s hit, “The City.” Backstage, she struck a pose with Matty’s mum, the fabulous Denise Welch, a British actress and TV personality. Talk about a superstar meet-and-greet!

Now, here’s the juicy scoop: Taylor recently called it quits with her beau of six years, actor Joe Alwyn. And as for Matty, well, he had his fair share of romance too, having dated the talented FKA twigs for a solid three years until they called it quits in 2022.