Survey Indicates Widespread Fear of Childbirth Among Women

When Zaneta Thayer, the anthropology whiz at Dartmouth College, asks her evolution class what words pop into their heads when they think about childbirth, the response is overwhelmingly negative: pain, screaming, blood, fear. Talk about a downer!

But here’s the kicker: hardly any of these students have actually witnessed a woman giving birth. It’s all based on hearsay and horror stories. So, intrigued by how cultural attitudes influence the physical experience of childbirth, Dr. Thayer launched a study to dig deeper into tokophobia – that’s the fancy term for an intense fear of giving birth.

Now, Scandinavia has already delved into this fear, even offering treatments to expecting moms. But in good old USA, not much research has been done. That’s where Dr. Thayer’s online survey of nearly 1,800 American women comes in. And guess what? The early days of the pandemic seemed to have ramped up tokophobia like nobody’s business. A whopping 62 percent of pregnant participants reported sky-high levels of fear and worry about childbirth.

These mind-blowing results were published in Evolution, Medicine, and Public Health. But hold up! Other childbirth scientists said that fear levels in the United States soared higher than those reported in Europe and Australia, where the figures are below 20 percent. But hey, birthing conditions and pandemic circumstances in the US are totally different, so that might explain the fear factor.

Here’s the thing: a little anxiety about childbirth is pretty universal. It’s like an evolutionary mechanism that prompts women to seek out support and assistance during labor. Karen Rosenberg, the anthropology guru at the University of Delaware, believes it’s an adaptive behavior rooted in our DNA. Even animals give birth in social contexts, but humans are the only primates who actively seek help during the birthing process. We know how to rally, folks!

But let’s not go overboard with this fear thing. Some women take it to the extreme, leading to unnecessary cesarean sections or even putting off pregnancy altogether. That’s definitely not cool.

Now, let’s keep it real. The study does have its limitations. The data was collected during the first ten months of the pandemic when our healthcare system was stretched thin like a pair of old leggings. Plus, the sample size wasn’t exactly a perfect representation of the entire country. It skewed heavily towards white and higher-income women. And get this: half of the women surveyed hadn’t even given birth yet, and over a third had dealt with high-risk pregnancies. That’s quite a mix!

But wait, there’s more! More than 80 percent of these women were stressing about the pandemic messing up their birthing plans. They were worried sick about not having their chosen support person with them in the hospital during labor. And what if they got diagnosed with Covid? Would their precious baby be taken away? Oh, and the thought of infecting their little one with the virus had them in a frenzy. It’s enough to drive anyone bonkers!

Now, here’s a shocking tidbit: Black mothers, who face a staggering three times the risk of dying from pregnancy-related complications, were almost twice as likely to experience a gnawing fear of childbirth compared to their white counterparts. And can you blame them? One pregnant woman spoke up, saying she was terrified because she couldn’t be certain she’d have a family member or advocate by her side due to Covid restrictions. Who’s gonna speak up for her, right?

And get this: women suffering from tokophobia were almost twice as likely to pop out preterm babies. You know, those little miracles who arrive before the 37-week mark. Unfortunately, preterm birth can bring a whole host of health problems, putting those cuties at a higher risk for disability and even death. It’s no joke!

Now, don’t get it twisted. This study doesn’t prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship between fear and preterm birth. But even after accounting for other factors like cesarean sections, the risk remained high for women with anxiety levels off the charts. Yikes!

But hold on, there’s more bad news. Fear was also linked to higher rates of postpartum depression and increased formula use to supplement breastfeeding. Not a pretty picture, huh? But on the bright side, tokophobia wasn’t associated with a higher rate of cesarean sections or low birth weight among newborns. So, it’s not all doom and gloom.

Dr. Thayer has an important point to make here. Fear of childbirth might just be a sneaky contributor to health inequity. She believes that those who fear mistreatment and discrimination in obstetrical settings are more likely to dread the birthing process, leading to complications throughout the perinatal period. It’s like a vicious cycle, folks.

Now, let’s talk numbers. Black women in the United States experience more preterm births than any other racial or ethnic group. Their rate is a staggering 50 percent higher than that of white women. Roughly 14 percent of Black babies are born prematurely, compared to just over 9 percent of their white and Hispanic counterparts. That’s a huge disparity!

Earlier studies have linked preterm birth to psychosocial stress, but this study takes it a step further. It’s the first to establish a connection between tokophobia and the risk of popping out a preemie. Talk about an eye-opener!

Now, brace yourself. Fear of childbirth was rampant among socially disadvantaged women across the board. Lower-income ladies, those with less education, single moms-to-be, and first-time mothers were more likely to experience intense fear. And guess what? Women with high-risk pregnancies and prenatal depression were also more prone to this debilitating dread.

Phew, that’s a whole lot to unpack, isn’t it? But hey, it’s essential to shed light on these issues. Dr. Thayer and her groundbreaking study reveal the hidden struggles and fears that many women face on their journey to motherhood. It’s time to address these concerns head-on and ensure that every woman feels supported, empowered, and confident as she brings new life into this crazy world.