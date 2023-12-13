‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Andre Braugher Dies at 61

In heartbreaking and shocking news for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘ and ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ lovers alike, two-time Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher passed away Monday after a brief illness. He was 61.

His publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the news of his death Tuesday but did not elaborate on the cause.

Braughers was best known for roles around stoic police officers and his deep voice, but he ultimately had a well rounded career.

Braughers was born in Chicago in 1962 as the youngest of four children. He graduated with a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.F.A. from Juilliard for acting.

He then started his career in theater with Shakespeare In the Park parts before moving to the big screen with appearances in ‘Kojak’ and ‘Glory’ in 1989.

But it wasn’t until 1993 when Braugher’s breakout role in the critically acclaimed TV drama ‘Homicide’ solidified him as a star. During the show’s run from 1993-99 he played Frank Pembleton, a black-and-white thinking detective at the Baltimore Police Department. He would go on to win a Primetime Emmy as lead actor for this role.

He also won an Emmy for his performance in the 2006 series ‘Thief’ as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie.

Like ‘Homicide,’ Braugher played another no-nonsense cop in the comedy series ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain Raymond Holt, a role he is best known for and another fan-favorite character. For eight seasons going from 2013 until 2021, he was paired with Andy Samberg’s hotshot Jake Peralta and the duo quickly solidified an immense fanbase with their banter and father-son-type relationship. Braugher won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and received four Emmy nominations for the part.

With the news, condolences quickly flooded in, including coworkers who reacted to his death.

Fellow ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews addressed the death in an Instagram post saying, “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you…You showed me what a life well lived looks like.” Alongside the photo of Braughers, Crews concluded with the show’s favorite chant, “#ninenine.”

Actor Marc Evan Jackson, known to play Holt’s husband, Kevin, posted a picture of the pair on the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ set with the caption “O Captain. My Captain.” as an ode to the belated star.

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

With nearly 35 years on the Hollywood scene, Braughers will surely be missed.

Braugher’s most recent project was in the Netflix series ‘The Residence,’ which remains unfinished due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes and then Braugher’s subsequent untimely death. Filming was set to restart on Jan. 2 as only half the show had been filmed. No announcement has addressed whether the show will be recast or canceled because of the news.

Braugher is survived by his wife and fellow ‘Homicide’ costar, Ami Brabson, and their three sons in New Jersey.