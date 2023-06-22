Shaquille O’Neal Starts New Electronic Music Festival Called’ Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival’

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal is making a shift from his various ventures to organize his own musical festival, Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival, in his home state of Texas. The festival is scheduled for September 16 and will be held at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth.

Shaq, who also goes by the name DJ Diesel when he performs, has a passion for bass music and sees DJing as a way to channel the energy he experienced during Game 7s in his basketball career. While he is known for his basketball skills, Shaq has dabbled in music, releasing rap albums and exploring different genres. Bass music, which is related to dubstep and encompasses various forms of electronic music, has resonated with him, and he aims to bring together fans of all genres at his festival.

Shaq is set to perform at the event alongside Australian DJ Alison Wonderland, who has become a regular at Coachella. Other artists scheduled to perform include Kai Wachi, Sullivan King, and Crankdat. Shaq hopes that the festival will not only provide a platform for well-known artists but also give exposure to smaller acts who are equally talented.

The festival aims to create a lively and inclusive atmosphere, with Shaq emphasizing that everyone, regardless of their music preferences, can come together to have a great time and enjoy the music. Tickets for Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival start at just $49 and will go on sale on Friday, June 23.

For Shaq, the festival is an opportunity to share his love for music and create a memorable experience for fans of all ages. With his unique blend of sports and entertainment, Shaq continues to explore different avenues and bring his energy to new ventures.

