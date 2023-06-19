Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Shanna Moakler Reacts to Ex-Husband Travis Barker’s Baby News with Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler, former wife of Travis Barker, has recently expressed her excitement over the baby news involving her ex-husband and his current partner, Kourtney Kardashian.

Avatar photo

Published

Travis Barker
Tinseltown/Shutterstock

The announcement of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s pregnancy has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans, as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child together. The blended family dynamics, with Barker and Kardashian each having children from previous relationships, add an intriguing element to their journey into parenthood.

For Barker and Kardashian, this new addition will be a special milestone in their relationship, solidifying their bond as they embark on the joys and challenges of raising a child together. Despite the initial tensions and drama that surrounded their relationship, they have found a way to navigate co-parenting and have worked towards maintaining a positive dynamic for the sake of their children.

The supportive comments from Shanna Moakler, Barker’s ex-wife and the mother of his two children, Landon and Alabama, highlight the progress they have made in their co-parenting journey. Moakler’s previous concerns about the impact of Barker’s relationship with Kardashian on their children seem to have been addressed, and she now acknowledges their improved relationship and the positive headspace they share.

Similarly, Kardashian has been focused on fostering a harmonious environment within the blended family. She recognizes the importance of treating all the children involved with love and support, emphasizing that Landon, Alabama, and Atiana, her stepdaughter from Barker’s previous relationship, are all valued members of their extended family.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of Barker and Kardashian’s baby, the love and unity displayed within their blended family provide hope and inspiration. The journey of co-parenting, blended families, and building healthy relationships can be challenging, but the commitment shown by Barker, Kardashian, and Moakler serves as a reminder that open communication, understanding, and prioritizing the well-being of the children can lead to positive outcomes.

The arrival of a new baby often symbolizes a fresh start and an opportunity for growth and unity. Barker and Kardashian’s expanding family has the potential to strengthen the bonds between all the children involved and create a loving and supportive environment for their collective journey.

As the couple prepares for this exciting chapter in their lives, fans will undoubtedly continue to show their support and eagerly await updates on the pregnancy. The forthcoming addition to the Barker-Kardashian clan is sure to bring joy, love, and further opportunities for the blended family to flourish.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Celebrity

Houston Rapper, Big Pokey, Dies Aged 45

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Houston rapper Big Pokey at the age of 45.

3 mins ago

TV & Film

Netflix Reveals the Cast for ‘Squid Games’ Season 2

The highly acclaimed and globally popular series 'Squid Game' has unveiled the cast members for its highly anticipated second season.

7 mins ago
The Blackening The Blackening

TV & Film

‘The Blackening’ Ending and Killer Identity Explained

"The Blackening," the gripping thriller that has captivated audiences, left viewers questioning the ending and the true identity of the killer.

3 days ago
Meteor Meteor

Science

Beautiful Geminid Meteor Shower Had a Catastrophic Beginning

The Geminid meteor shower, known for its spectacular display of shooting stars, holds a serene beauty that captivates stargazers worldwide.

3 days ago
Scientists from Britain's National History Museum have unearthed fossils of a remarkable dinosaur species known as Vectipelta barretti. This newly-identified dinosaur was found on the Isle of Wight, located off the southern coast of England. An accompanying illustration vividly portrays the distinct features of this remarkable creature. Scientists from Britain's National History Museum have unearthed fossils of a remarkable dinosaur species known as Vectipelta barretti. This newly-identified dinosaur was found on the Isle of Wight, located off the southern coast of England. An accompanying illustration vividly portrays the distinct features of this remarkable creature.

Science

New Dinosaur Species, Vectipelta barretti, Unearthed on Britain’s Isle of Wight

In a thrilling development for paleontologists and dinosaur enthusiasts, a new dinosaur species named Vectipelta barretti has been discovered on the Isle of Wight...

3 days ago
YNW Melly YNW Melly

Celebrity

YNW Melly Blows Kiss to Victim’s Mother During Murder Trial

YNW Melly, the rapper currently facing a murder trial, has recently sparked controversy with a gesture he made during the proceedings.

3 days ago

TV & Film

‘Asteroid City’ Review: Wes Anderson’s Delightful Encounter with 1950s Stargazers, Actors, and a Quirky Alien

Asteroid City, the latest film by acclaimed director Wes Anderson, is a delightful and whimsical cinematic experience that takes viewers on a journey back...

3 days ago
Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper

Celebrity

Cyndi Lauper’s Journey to Pop Stardom: How Pro Wrestling Gave Her An Unexpected Kickstart

Cyndi Lauper, renowned for her iconic pop music career, has an intriguing connection that may surprise many

3 days ago
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Music

Bonnaroo 2023 Live Updates: Farm Opening to Evacuation on Day 1 – Here’s What Went Down

Bonnaroo 2023, the highly anticipated music festival, encountered unexpected challenges on its opening day, leading to an evacuation of The Farm.

3 days ago
Extraction 2 Extraction 2

TV & Film

‘Extraction 2’ Review: Big, Dumb, and Lacking in Fun Factor

The much-anticipated sequel 'Extraction 2' has arrived, but early reviews suggest that it falls short of its predecessor.

3 days ago
James Gunn James Gunn

TV & Film

New Batman Movie Secures Director from The Flash, James Gunn

Fans of the Caped Crusader have reason to rejoice as the highly anticipated new Batman movie has secured a director from The Flash.

3 days ago
Gloria Estefan and Jeff Lynne Gloria Estefan and Jeff Lynne

Celebrity

Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and More Join the Prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has recently welcomed a prestigious group of artists into its ranks, including the talented Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy...

3 days ago