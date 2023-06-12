Connect with us

Tyga and Travis Barker Reportedly Working on Exciting New Music Project Together

Exciting news for music fans as Tyga and Travis Barker reunite in the studio! Stay tuned for updates on their latest collaboration, as the talented duo brings their unique styles together once again.
Tyga (left) and Travis Barker (right).
Tyga (left) and Travis Barker (right). Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Tyga and Travis Barker are teaming up again, but it’s not just a family connection this time. The duo has been spotted together at Travis’ studio in Calabasas, and sources reveal that they have been spending a significant amount of time collaborating on new music. They are reportedly working on an upcoming EP that is set to be released in the coming months.

This collaboration doesn’t come as a surprise, as Tyga and Travis have previously worked together on music projects. Additionally, there is some family history between them. Tyga was previously in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis’ sister-in-law, and they have maintained connections through their shared experiences. Travis, known for his drumming skills, has been focusing on his music career with Blink-182, performing alongside his bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, and recently reuniting for shows after a 9-year hiatus.

Fans can expect exciting things from this collaboration between Tyga and Travis Barker. With their combined talents and previous successful musical ventures, their upcoming EP will likely generate much anticipation and interest.

