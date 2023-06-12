Tyga and Travis Barker Reportedly Working on Exciting New Music Project Together

Tyga and Travis Barker are teaming up again, but it’s not just a family connection this time. The duo has been spotted together at Travis’ studio in Calabasas, and sources reveal that they have been spending a significant amount of time collaborating on new music. They are reportedly working on an upcoming EP that is set to be released in the coming months.

This collaboration doesn’t come as a surprise, as Tyga and Travis have previously worked together on music projects. Additionally, there is some family history between them. Tyga was previously in a relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis’ sister-in-law, and they have maintained connections through their shared experiences. Travis, known for his drumming skills, has been focusing on his music career with Blink-182, performing alongside his bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, and recently reuniting for shows after a 9-year hiatus.

Fans can expect exciting things from this collaboration between Tyga and Travis Barker. With their combined talents and previous successful musical ventures, their upcoming EP will likely generate much anticipation and interest.