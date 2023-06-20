Search in California for Missing Actor, Julian Sands, Enters Fifth Month

The search for missing actor Julian Sands continues, with another extensive search effort conducted over the weekend. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, along with over 80 Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff, devoted their efforts to finding Sands. Two helicopters and drone crews were also employed to aid in the search.

The search focused on remote areas across Mount Baldy, utilizing both aerial search and assessment techniques. Aviation resources conducted thorough searches over challenging terrain, while the drone crews ventured into inaccessible areas where ground crews could not reach. However, despite the recent warmer weather, certain parts of the mountain remain treacherous and inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Steep terrain, ravines, and substantial amounts of ice and snow, some measuring over 10 feet, have posed significant challenges to the search operation.

Since Julian Sands’ disappearance in January, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been actively involved in the search, conducting a total of eight ground and air searches dedicated to locating him. In addition to these efforts, eight unrelated search and rescue operations have also taken place in the Mount Baldy area during the same timeframe.

Julian Sands is still considered an active missing person, and law enforcement agencies are urging anyone with information related to his disappearance to come forward. Detectives continue to investigate the case, and Detective B. Meelker can be reached at the Fontana Station by calling 909-356-6710. The search and investigation persist with the hope of locating Julian Sands and providing answers to his family and friends who are anxiously awaiting his return.