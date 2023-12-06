Ryan Reynolds Shares Picture of His and Travis Kelce’s Faces Edited on Top of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

Ryan Reynolds has posted a hilarious photoshopped image of Travis Kelce and himself getting comfortable on a blue couch.

Reynolds captioned the image, “I feel like I should remember this.”

“As a huge swiftie, I think it’s hilarious. It’s basic Ryan Reynold’s behavior,” said Dalton Allen, a University of North Carolina student at Pembroke.

The original creator is an Instagram artist who recently earned his mark after Ryan Reynolds reposted his photo.

The original creator of the photoshopped post

Karthiknjartist, who currently has 8,918 followers on Instagram, is the Instagram post’s creator. His bio states that he creates funny drawings and art stuff. Most of his posts on Instagram show that Karthiknjartist is a big fan of Ryan Reynolds. The photoshopped post even made Reynolds a follower of his Instagram.

“LMAO, I think it’s cute and funny,” said Layah Mann.

The picture was originally of Taylor Swift and long-time friend Blake Lively while they were at Beyonce’s Renaissance concert film last Thursday. This post is still up on Lively’s Instagram.

Original post on Blake Lively’s/Taylor Swift’s Instagram

Blake Lively’s original post of her and Taylor Swift has them on a velvet blue couch smiling and looking like they are having fun.

Taylor is wearing a silver Balmain gown with a thigh-high slit, while Blake Lively is wearing a black Chanel set. Taylor has an original post of Lively and her on the same couch on her Instagram.

The photoshopped image was from Taylor’s own Instagram post.

Taylor Swift started being friends with Blake Lively in 2015 after working together for a L’Oreal campaign.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship

The friendship between these two celebrities has been growing since 2015. Taylor Swift used Lively’s and Reynold’s kid’s names in her 2020 song “Betty” which shows how close the two celebrities are.

Taylor’s 2017 hit “Gorgeous” featured the couple’s son James Lively. Blake Lively was the director for Swift’s music video “I Bet You Think About Me” in 2021, making working with Taylor a family affair.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were even seen at a game with Taylor Swift in October.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been considered “relationship goals” by multiple people making YouTube videos and TikToks about the couple.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s relationship

The couple first met in 2011 during the filming of Green Lantern.

In interviews, Lively and Reynolds stated that they first realized that they liked each other during a blind date, claiming that there were “sparks” between them across the table, making Reynold feel bad for the opposing dates. The two married on September 9th, 2012, and had three kids: James, Inez, and Betty. They have been inseparable ever since by working around their schedules to make time for their family.

The relationship between the couple and Taylor Swift is also strong, with them attending the singer’s concerts. They even saw Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce at one of his football games.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

After her breakup with Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift quickly got together with a football player.

Taylor has been dating Travis Kelce since September, she has been cheering him on at his football games. Travis has been to her concerts supporting her.

There was a video of her changing a lyric from her song Karma with “Karma is the guy on the chiefs coming straight home to me.” This confirmed that the relationship was getting close to serious. The two are still going strong.