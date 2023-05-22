Connect with us

Robert De Niro and Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Celebrate Cannes Film Festival Appearance Following Arrival of Their Newborn Baby

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, attended the Cannes Film Festival, marking their first public appearance on the red carpet.

Published

Robert De Niro, Tiffany Chen
Image Source: CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Robert De Niro arrives Party at the mayor during the 64th International Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2011 in Cannes, France

Hey, guess who had an epic night out at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival? It’s none other than the legendary Robert De Niro and his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen! These two lovebirds hit up the Vanity Fair x Prada party at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France, and they were rocking some seriously stylish dark outfits.

Mr. De Niro, the suave 79-year-old actor, looked dapper as ever in a classic black suit. And Tiffany Chen? Well, she was rocking an all-black ensemble with a zipper jacket and a sleek black shirt underneath. Talk about a power couple!

But here’s the kicker: they recently became proud parents to a beautiful baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. How adorable is that? Looks like they’re embracing the joys of parenthood while still slaying the red carpet.

The reason for De Niro’s presence in Cannes? He’s there to premiere his latest masterpiece, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” And let me tell you, this movie had the crowd going wild at the festival. It received a mind-blowing nine-minute standing ovation. Now, that’s how you make an entrance!

Earlier in the day, our man De Niro posed for some killer photos on the red carpet alongside his collaborators, including the iconic Leonardo DiCaprio and the brilliant Martin Scorsese. Talk about a dream team! These guys know how to bring cinematic magic to life.

By the way, did you know that De Niro actually has seven children? Yep, you heard it right. He corrected an interviewer who mentioned his six children, saying, “Seven, actually.” That’s one big, loving family right there.

Speaking of family, when Gayle King asked De Niro about his newest addition on CBS Mornings, he couldn’t help but express his overflowing joy. Gayle mentioned that the couple is “over the moon” about their new bundle of joy. I mean, who wouldn’t be?

Now, let’s not forget that De Niro has had some previous parenting experience. He’s got six other kids from his past relationships. With his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, he shares a daughter named Drena, who’s 51 now, and a son named Raphael, who’s 46.

Back in ’95, De Niro welcomed twin sons named Julian and Aaron, who are now 27, with his former girlfriend, the stunning model and actress Toukie Smith. And there’s more! He’s also a proud dad to Elliot, 24, and Helen, 11, whom he shares with Grace Hightower. Talk about a full house!

Now, let’s shift gears and talk about De Niro’s new movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Apple Original Films dropped the first mind-blowing trailer for this film adaptation of David Grann’s gripping book. Brace yourself for a thrilling ride!

This flick takes us back to 1920s Oklahoma and unravels the chilling story of the serial killings that plagued the Osage Nation. These folks

found themselves in unimaginable danger, all because of the incredible wealth they obtained from oil discovered on their land. It’s a gripping tale of mystery, greed, and the birth of the FBI.

Guess who’s behind the scenes making this cinematic marvel happen? It’s none other than the maestro himself, Martin Scorsese. The man knows how to weave a story like no other. He co-wrote the movie alongside the brilliant screenwriter Eric Roth, known for his work on “Dune.” And guess what? Leonardo DiCaprio, the heartthrob of the silver screen, is not just gracing us with his exceptional acting skills. He’s also listed as an executive producer. Talk about a power-packed collaboration!

But hold your breath, because the cast is a star-studded extravaganza. In addition to De Niro and DiCaprio, we have the immensely talented Lily Gladstone, the ever-charismatic Brendan Fraser, and the captivating Jesse Plemons. That’s not all! The ensemble includes the brilliant Tantoo Cardinal, the enigmatic Cara Jade Myers, the mesmerizing JaNae Collins, the delightful Jillian Dion, and many more incredible talents that’ll leave you spellbound.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to premiere exclusively in select theaters on October 6, and it’ll hit the big screens worldwide on October 20. But wait, there’s more good news! After its theatrical run, this cinematic gem will be available for streaming globally on Apple TV+. So, mark your calendars, grab some popcorn, and get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions!

This movie isn’t just about a captivating story or an extraordinary cast. It’s a testament to the power of storytelling, showcasing the dark depths of humanity, the fight for justice, and the indomitable spirit of those who refuse to be silenced. It’s a tale that’ll leave you questioning, pondering, and reflecting on the world we live in.

So, buckle up and prepare yourself for a cinematic experience like no other. Let “Killers of the Flower Moon” take you on a journey that’ll leave you breathless, immersed in a world where truth and deception collide, and justice hangs in the balance. Get ready to be captivated, moved, and left in awe. This is a movie you won’t want to miss!

