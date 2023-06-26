Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Remains Found Where Julian Sands Went Missing

The 65-year-old disappeared in mountains north of Los Angeles after hiking in bad weather in January.
Avatar photo

Published

Julian Sands
Image Source: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

Hey folks, check this out! Some hikers over in the good ol’ US of A stumbled upon some human remains near the very spot where our beloved British actor, Julian Sands, went missing. The San Bernardino County sheriff’s department down in sunny California expects to wrap up the identification process by next week. They’re on the case, y’all!

Now, let me fill you in on the details. Our man Sands, a sprightly 65-year-old, vanished into thin air on January 13 while he was out hiking in the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains, just north of the glitzy city of Los Angeles. You might recognize him from his standout performances in the Oscar-winning flick “A Room With A View” and the TV hits “24” and “Smallville.” Oh, and let’s not forget his appearance alongside Daniel Craig in the 2011 thriller “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” The man’s got range!

Born in Otley, West Yorkshire, Sands went missing in the Baldy Bowl area when Mother Nature decided to throw a tantrum with some lousy weather. But here’s the real kicker—some civilian hikers found these human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness and they did the right thing by contacting the Fontana Sheriff’s Station. Good on ’em!

Now, I wish I could spill all the beans about these remains, but the sheriff’s department is keeping mum on the details. We’ll have to wait and see what they uncover. Sands’s family, bless their hearts, released a statement earlier this week expressing their heartfelt gratitude to the search teams and coordinators who’ve been busting their behinds to find Julian. They’re holding onto memories of him as an incredible father, husband, adventurer, lover of all things natural and artsy, and as a truly unique and collaborative performer. What a tribute!

So, my friends, the mystery deepens as we await the identification of these remains. Stay tuned for more updates, and let’s keep Julian Sands and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Busta Rhymes Busta Rhymes

Music

Busta Rhymes Emotionally Moved During BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Speech: Expresses Love and Gratitude

Busta Rhymes was honored with the lifetime achievement award at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night. Here's what he said.

3 hours ago

News

IRS Agent Testifies Before House Committee: Allegations of Meddling in Hunter Biden Case

IRS Agent Testifies Before House Committee: Allegations of Interference in Hunter Biden Case Discussed

3 days ago
A vibrant aurora display during a geomagnetic storm. A vibrant aurora display during a geomagnetic storm.

Science

Solar Storms Trigger Highest Thermosphere Temperature in 20 Years

Solar Storms Trigger Record-High Thermosphere Temperature in Two Decades: Earth's Extraordinary Response Revealed.

3 days ago

Health & Wellbeing

CDC Urges Precaution Against Measles for Enhanced Protection While Traveling

CDC Travel Advisory: Enhanced Measles Protection Urged for Travelers

3 days ago
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift

Music

All You Need To Know About Taylor Swift’s Concerts and Twin Cities Pride Festival in Minneapolis

Complete Guide to Taylor Swift's Concerts and Twin Cities Pride Festival in Minneapolis

3 days ago

Celebrity

Beyoncé Stuns in Paris: Captivating Pink Fringe Crop Top and Miniskirt Ensemble

Beyoncé's Mesmerizing Paris Look: Enchanting Pink Fringe Crop Top and Miniskirt Ensemble

3 days ago

Sport

Wrestling Legend Edge Reflects on 25th Anniversary of WWE Debut

Wrestling Legend Edge's Reflection on 25th Anniversary of WWE Debut: A Celebratory Journey

3 days ago

Celebrity

Kesha and Dr. Luke Reach Settlement in Defamation Case, Resolving Legal Dispute

Kesha and Dr. Luke Reach Defamation Case Settlement: Resolving Legal Dispute

3 days ago
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Celebrity

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Struggling in Los Angeles in Recent Years

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' host is moving her show to New York City.

3 days ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence bio Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence bio

Celebrity

Jennifer Lawrence Says She’d Be Nervous to Work with a Method Actor: ‘No Idea How to Talk to Them’

Jennifer Lawrence's Candid Admission: Her Anxiety Towards a Specific Type of Actor

3 days ago
ESA Euclid spacecraft ESA Euclid spacecraft

Science

Europe is About to Launch a Dark Matter Hunting Spacecraft

Europe's Exciting Endeavor: Deploying a Spacecraft to Search for Dark Matter

4 days ago
An annotated image showing the features photographed by BepiColombo. ESA/BEPICOLOMBO/MTM, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO An annotated image showing the features photographed by BepiColombo. ESA/BEPICOLOMBO/MTM, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Science

BebiColombo Probe Captures Stunning Up-Close View of Mercury

Unveiling the Breathtaking Landscape of Mercury: Captivating Close-Up Views Captured by Probe

4 days ago