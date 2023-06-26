Remains Found Where Julian Sands Went Missing

Hey folks, check this out! Some hikers over in the good ol’ US of A stumbled upon some human remains near the very spot where our beloved British actor, Julian Sands, went missing. The San Bernardino County sheriff’s department down in sunny California expects to wrap up the identification process by next week. They’re on the case, y’all!

Now, let me fill you in on the details. Our man Sands, a sprightly 65-year-old, vanished into thin air on January 13 while he was out hiking in the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains, just north of the glitzy city of Los Angeles. You might recognize him from his standout performances in the Oscar-winning flick “A Room With A View” and the TV hits “24” and “Smallville.” Oh, and let’s not forget his appearance alongside Daniel Craig in the 2011 thriller “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” The man’s got range!

Born in Otley, West Yorkshire, Sands went missing in the Baldy Bowl area when Mother Nature decided to throw a tantrum with some lousy weather. But here’s the real kicker—some civilian hikers found these human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness and they did the right thing by contacting the Fontana Sheriff’s Station. Good on ’em!

Now, I wish I could spill all the beans about these remains, but the sheriff’s department is keeping mum on the details. We’ll have to wait and see what they uncover. Sands’s family, bless their hearts, released a statement earlier this week expressing their heartfelt gratitude to the search teams and coordinators who’ve been busting their behinds to find Julian. They’re holding onto memories of him as an incredible father, husband, adventurer, lover of all things natural and artsy, and as a truly unique and collaborative performer. What a tribute!

So, my friends, the mystery deepens as we await the identification of these remains. Stay tuned for more updates, and let’s keep Julian Sands and his loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.