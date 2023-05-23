Connect with us

Ray Stevenson, Acclaimed Actor from ‘RRR,’ ‘Star Wars,’ and ‘Thor,’ Passes Away at Age 58

The passing of Ray Stevenson has brought great sadness and mourning to the Star Wars, Marvel, and wider entertainment industry.
Ray Stevenson
Image Source: Elisabetta Caraccia and Ray Stevenson at the World premiere of 'Thor: Ragnarok' held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, USA on October 10, 2017. (Tinseltown @ Shutterstock)

Heartbreaking news swept through the entertainment world on Sunday as the passing of the talented actor Ray Stevenson, known for his appearances in “RRR” and the “Thor” films, was confirmed by his publicist Nicki Fioravante in an interview with CNN. Stevenson, a remarkable performer, left us at the age of 58, leaving behind a void that will be deeply felt.

Although details regarding the cause of his death are not immediately available, Stevenson’s legacy as an actor shines brightly. Born as Gregory Raymond Stevenson in Northern Ireland, he embarked on a journey that took him to England during his formative years. In recent times, he made a memorable impact with his portrayal of the villainous Scott Buxton in the 2022 Oscar-winning film “RRR.” Not only did the movie captivate audiences and secure the prestigious Oscar for Best Original Song, but it also became the second highest-grossing film in India during 2022, solidifying Stevenson’s presence in the international film landscape.

Fans around the world eagerly anticipated Stevenson’s upcoming role in the highly anticipated Star Wars series “Ahsoka,” where he was set to portray the character Baylan Skoll. He graced the 2023 Star Wars Celebration event just last month, sharing his excitement about the project. Stevenson’s enthusiasm was palpable as he expressed the sheer joy of wielding a lightsaber, describing it as “the best feeling in the world.”

This would have marked the third time Stevenson lent his talents to the Star Wars universe, having previously voiced the character Gar Saxon in 2016’s “Star Wars: Rebels” and appearing in two episodes of “Star Wars: Clone Wars” in 2020. His contributions to the beloved franchise endeared him to fans and showcased his versatility as an actor.

Stevenson’s acting career spanned over six decades, amassing an impressive repertoire of over 60 credits that began in the 1990s. However, it was his breakout role as Titus Pullo in the captivating BBC/HBO series “Rome” in 2005 that truly catapulted him into the spotlight. Set in the waning days of the Roman Republic, the series featured Stevenson alongside remarkable talents such as Kerry Condon, James Purefoy, and Kevin McKidd, leaving an indelible mark on television history.

In the wake of this devastating news, fellow actor James Purefoy took to Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to his dear friend Stevenson. Purefoy expressed his deep sadness, describing Stevenson as a brilliant, gutsy, and larger-than-life actor who poured his heart and soul into every character he portrayed. He extended his heartfelt condolences to Stevenson’s family, particularly his beloved wife Betta and their beautiful children, emphasizing the immense loss that is felt by all who knew him.

Stevenson’s contributions were not limited to historical dramas and epic franchises. He made a memorable impact in Marvel’s “Thor” franchise, portraying the boisterous member of the Warriors Three, Volstagg. He first brought the character to life in the 2011 film “Thor” and reprised the role in both “Thor: The Dark World” in 2013 and “Thor: Ragnarok” in 2017, adding his own unique charm and charisma to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Throughout his illustrious career, Stevenson showcased his talent across various mediums. From early appearances on TV series like “A Woman’s Guide to Adultery,” “The Dwelling Place,” and “Band of Gold,” where he graced the screen for nine episodes, to his recurring role as DI Tony Baynham in both seasons of “City Central” during the late ’90s, Stevenson’s versatility and dedication to his craft were evident.

As the new millennium unfolded, Stevenson continued to captivate audiences through guest appearances on popular TV shows such as “The Walking Dead” and “At Home with Braithwaites.” He also embraced the silver screen, starring in films like “Outpost” in 2008 and “Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant” in 2009, further expanding his range and leaving an indelible mark on cinema.

As the 2010s dawned, Stevenson’s star continued to rise, and he graced the screen in notable movies such as the action comedy “The Other Guys” alongside Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in 2010. He showcased his talent in Paul W.S. Anderson’s 2011 adaptation of “The Three Musketeers,” and appeared in films like “Divergent” and “The Book of Eli,” cementing his status as a versatile and respected actor.

Ray Stevenson’s untimely departure leaves a void in the world of entertainment that will be felt by fans and colleagues alike. His immense talent, larger-than-life presence, and unwavering commitment to his craft have left an enduring impact on the industry. As we mourn the loss of this extraordinary actor, let us remember him for his captivating performances, his magnetic charisma, and the legacy he leaves behind. Ray Stevenson, you will be dearly missed.

