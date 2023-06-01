Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Phillip Schofield Dropped as Prince’s Trust ambassador

In a surprising development, Phillip Schofield has been dropped as an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust.

Published

Phillip Schofield
Fred Duval/Shutterstock

The Prince’s Trust, a charity founded by the King, has decided to remove Phillip Schofield as an ambassador after he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague and subsequently lying to conceal it. The charity stated that it was no longer appropriate for them to continue working with Schofield in light of his recent revelations. Schofield, who is 61 years old, made a statement last Friday addressing the affair and also announced his departure from ITV.

This development follows Schofield’s decision to leave his role on ITV’s This Morning after reports of a rift with his co-star Holly Willoughby emerged. The Prince’s Trust, like many charities, relies on celebrity ambassadors to support their work through fundraising and promotion.

Representatives from ITV and other channels are scheduled to appear before the Commons’ culture, media, and sports committee next week to discuss potential reforms to the laws governing public broadcasting. John Nicolson, an MP and former BBC journalist who sits on the committee, expressed concern about recent events at ITV and stated that he is looking forward to obtaining answers from ITV executives.

In his statement last Friday, Schofield apologized for repeatedly lying to conceal his relationship with the male employee, describing it as “unwise but not illegal.” ITV expressed deep disappointment in Schofield’s admissions of deceit and confirmed that they have severed all ties with him. The network had previously conducted an investigation into rumors of a relationship between Schofield and a younger employee in 2020, but both parties had repeatedly denied it.

In addition to being removed as an ambassador by The Prince’s Trust, Schofield was also dropped by his talent agency YMU. His departure from ITV means that he will no longer host the British Soap Awards next month, and he will not be fronting a new prime-time series that was previously being developed with him by the network.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

al pacino al pacino

Celebrity

Al Pacino, 83, is Expecting a Baby with His 29-Year-Old Girlfriend, Noor Alfallah

Here comes the most exciting news, Al Pacino, at the age of 83, is anticipating parenthood with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

21 hours ago

TV & Film

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Review: Everything You Need to Know

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the latest installment in the beloved Spider-Man franchise, and it delivers an exhilarating and visually stunning experience that captivates...

21 hours ago
carrie underwood performing. carrie underwood performing.

Music

Axl Rose Superfan Carrie Underwood to Open for Guns N’ Roses in a Highly Anticipated Collaboration

In a highly anticipated collaboration, Axl Rose superfan Carrie Underwood is set to open for Guns N' Roses.

21 hours ago
Taika Waititi arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA Taika Waititi arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA

TV & Film

Taika Waititi Shares First Update on Screenplay for New Star Wars Movie

In an exciting Star Wars update, director Taika Waititi has shared some insights on the progress of the screenplay for his upcoming film.

22 hours ago
Lead singer Matt Healy of the English indie-rock band The 1975 performs during their Halloween show in Pittsburgh Monday, October 31 at Stage AE. Lead singer Matt Healy of the English indie-rock band The 1975 performs during their Halloween show in Pittsburgh Monday, October 31 at Stage AE.

Celebrity

Matty Healy Brushes Off Concerns Over Controversial Podcast: ‘It Holds No Significance’

Matty Healy, in response to concerns over his controversial podcast, brushes off the criticism, stating that it holds no significance.

22 hours ago
Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Power of the Dog premiere during 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Power of the Dog premiere during 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall

Celebrity

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Home Targeted in Knife Attack by Man Wielding Fish Knife

Benedict Cumberbatch's home was targeted in a knife attack by a man wielding a fish knife.

22 hours ago

Music

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Review: KNTY Couture and Queer Homages

From gag worthy outfits to stunning visuals, Beyoncé stuns the crowd at the Edinburgh show of the Renaissance Tour.

2 days ago
beyonce and Jay-Z beyonce and Jay-Z

Celebrity

Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Tina Turner with Electrifying Performance of ‘River Deep – Mountain High’

Beyoncé pays a powerful tribute to Tina Turner with an electrifying performance of 'River Deep – Mountain High.'

2 days ago
Yellowjackets season 2 finale. Yellowjackets season 2 finale.

TV & Film

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Unraveling All the Twists and Turns from the Intriguing Finale

The Season 2 finale of 'Yellowjackets' delves into a world of intrigue, unraveling the twists and turns that have captivated audiences throughout the series.

2 days ago
Chanel Iman gets engaged. Chanel Iman gets engaged.

Celebrity

Pregnant Chanel Iman Gets Engaged to Davon Godchaux on Romantic Babymoon in Italy

Model Chanel Iman, who is currently pregnant, has announced her engagement to Davon Godchaux during a romantic babymoon in Italy.

2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller at the Taylor Swift concert. Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller at the Taylor Swift concert.

Celebrity

Aaron Rodgers Enjoys ‘Incredible’ Taylor Swift Weekend at His New MetLife Stadium Home

Aaron Rodgers recently enjoyed an "incredible" weekend at his new MetLife Stadium home, accompanied by Taylor Swift.

2 days ago
Bill Hader in "Barry" Bill Hader in "Barry"

Celebrity

‘Barry’ Final Season Review: How Everything Was Always Building Toward the Show’s Dark Punchline

As Barry approaches its final season, viewers are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the dark punchline that has been foreshadowed throughout the series.

2 days ago