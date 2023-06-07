Pete Davidson Says He Was ‘Very Stoned’ When He Bought Staten Island Ferry for $280K

Despite Pete Davidson‘s jest about regretting the ferry purchase, it’s unclear whether he and Colin Jost are genuinely considering their options or if he was simply making light of the situation. The fate of the John F. Kennedy ferry and their plans for it remain a mystery.

Since the initial purchase, there have been no further updates regarding the ferry’s transformation or potential use as an entertainment space. It’s possible that the challenges associated with restoring and repurposing the decommissioned vessel have proven more complicated than anticipated.

The Staten Island ferry holds historical significance, having served as a transportation lifeline for commuters between Staten Island and Manhattan for many years. However, the transition from a functional commuter ferry to an entertainment venue would require significant renovations and approvals from relevant authorities.

Given the current lack of information, it’s unclear whether Davidson and Jost are actively working on the project or if it has been put on hold indefinitely. Perhaps they will find a solution and turn their unique acquisition into a successful venture, but for now, it seems that the boat remains a curious and expensive acquisition that has yet to find its purpose.

Fans and curious onlookers will have to wait for any official updates from Davidson or Jost to know what lies ahead for their Staten Island ferry. Until then, the fate of their ambitious purchase will remain a humorous and intriguing tale in the entertainment world.