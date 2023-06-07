Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Pete Davidson Says He Was ‘Very Stoned’ When He Bought Staten Island Ferry for $280K

In a candid admission, Pete Davidson reveals that he and Colin Jost regret buying a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry while being ‘very stoned.’

Published

Staten Island Ferry

Despite Pete Davidson‘s jest about regretting the ferry purchase, it’s unclear whether he and Colin Jost are genuinely considering their options or if he was simply making light of the situation. The fate of the John F. Kennedy ferry and their plans for it remain a mystery.

Since the initial purchase, there have been no further updates regarding the ferry’s transformation or potential use as an entertainment space. It’s possible that the challenges associated with restoring and repurposing the decommissioned vessel have proven more complicated than anticipated.

The Staten Island ferry holds historical significance, having served as a transportation lifeline for commuters between Staten Island and Manhattan for many years. However, the transition from a functional commuter ferry to an entertainment venue would require significant renovations and approvals from relevant authorities.

Given the current lack of information, it’s unclear whether Davidson and Jost are actively working on the project or if it has been put on hold indefinitely. Perhaps they will find a solution and turn their unique acquisition into a successful venture, but for now, it seems that the boat remains a curious and expensive acquisition that has yet to find its purpose.

Fans and curious onlookers will have to wait for any official updates from Davidson or Jost to know what lies ahead for their Staten Island ferry. Until then, the fate of their ambitious purchase will remain a humorous and intriguing tale in the entertainment world.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Matt Rife Matt Rife

Celebrity

TikTok Comedian Matt Rife Announces Denver Shows Dates

Get ready for laughter as TikTok comedian Matt Rife announces his Denver shows.

7 mins ago
Sean Preston Sean Preston

Celebrity

Britney Spears Fondly Describes Son Sean Preston as ‘My First Love’ Following Decision to Allow Boys to Move to Hawaii

Britney Spears fondly describes her son Sean Preston as 'my first love' following her decision to allow the boys to move to Hawaii.

14 mins ago
Picasso Picasso

Celebrity

Françoise Gilot, Renowned French Painter and Former Partner of Picasso, Passes Away at 101

The art world mourns the loss of Françoise Gilot, the renowned French painter and former partner of Picasso.

18 mins ago
Pete Davidson Pete Davidson

Celebrity

Pete Davidson Fires Back at PETA in Fiery Voicemail Over Dog Purchase Criticism

Pete Davidson fires back at PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) in a fiery voicemail, responding to criticism over his dog purchase.

26 mins ago
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall in "Sex and the City" (HBO) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall in "Sex and the City" (HBO)

Celebrity

‘Sex and the City’ 25th Anniversary: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis Take to Social Media to Celebrate

"Memories will always be gold."

2 hours ago
Taylor Swift and Matt Healy Taylor Swift and Matt Healy

Celebrity

Taylor Swift Says Controversies Surrounding Matty Healy Played No Role in Breakup Decision

Taylor Swift stands firm as she clarifies that the controversies surrounding Matty Healy played no role in her breakup decision.

2 hours ago
Woman cheering and looking at computer screen Woman cheering and looking at computer screen

Gaming

Thrilling Co-op Escapades: 5 Best Games to Play with Friends

Unleash adventure with friends in these thrilling co-op games!

20 hours ago

Culture

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack Features All of Your Favourite Rappers

With the release of a new Spiderman film comes the release of a new soundtrack - and it is nothing short of astounding.

20 hours ago
Breast Cancer Breast Cancer

Health & Wellbeing

New Study Reveals AI’s Potential in Improving Breast Cancer Risk Predictions

Discover the groundbreaking findings of a new study that reveals the potential of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in enhancing breast cancer risk predictions.

22 hours ago
Fungi Fungi

Science

Fungi Emerges as a Promising Solution to Combat Climate Change

Discover the jaw-dropping potential of fungi as a promising solution to combat climate change.

22 hours ago
The Dragon CSR-28 cargo mission by SpaceX successfully reached the International Space Station, carrying an impressive payload of 7,000 pounds consisting of essential supplies and valuable scientific experiments. The Dragon CSR-28 cargo mission by SpaceX successfully reached the International Space Station, carrying an impressive payload of 7,000 pounds consisting of essential supplies and valuable scientific experiments.

Science

SpaceX Capsule Successfully Docks with Space Station, Delivering Crucial Supplies

Celebrate the success of the SpaceX Dragon CRS-28 cargo capsule as it successfully docks with the International Space Station, delivering crucial supplies.

22 hours ago
Davenport Davenport

News

3 Bodies Recovered at Davenport Building Collapse, Survivor Takes Legal Action

Tragedy strikes as three bodies are recovered at the site of a Davenport building collapse, leaving a community in mourning.

1 day ago