People Blown Away By Who Turned Up to Jim Carrey’s 62nd Birthday Meal

The beloved Jim Carrey recently celebrated his 62nd birthday on Wednesday, January 17, with friends, and many were taken aback by the number of well-known names gathered around the dinner table.

Being one of the most recognized actors and appearing in classic films such as The Mask and How the Grinch Stole Christmas solidified his status as one of the greatest movie icons of all time. People all throughout the world have been greatly impacted by his comic abilities.

So, it’s no surprise that Jim Carrey‘s fellow celebrity friends and peers would naturally want to join him in celebrating his birthday.

Carrey, alongside a group of his friends, set out to dinner at a private restaurant in West Hollywood called San Vicente Bungalows.

So, who exactly was at this celebratory dinner?

It seemed like this dinner table was full of familiar and recognizable faces. In a cheerful group photo posted by Jeffery Ross shows a glimpse of all the stars at Carrey’s birthday bash. Big names like Adam Sandler, Jimmy Kimmel, Howie Mandell, Craig Robinson, and Seth Green, to mention a few, were in attendance.

Given the legendary comedians seated at that table, Ross’ Instagram caption labeling this meal as “The Laugh Supper” is quite iconic and spot-on. In the next slide, Carrey is seen posing with a bagpipes player.

Faces like Ben Schwartz and Paul Vincent can also be seen in the photo.

David Spade, who was present on the evening of Carrey’s celebration, posted a picture of the Dumb and Dumber star grinning with Spade’s longtime friend, actor and comedian Adam Sandler, on Instagram.

Spade expresses and shares the love he has for Carrey in his post.

“Happy birthday to Jim Carrey, who has made me laugh on and off the field so many times. Such a cool dude. I rarely bust out the cake emoji, but I will today 🎂.”

Cary Elwes, star of Saw, posted a selfie of himself and Carrey side by side, grinning at the camera. He uploaded the photo to Instagram with the following caption, adding his own tribute:

“Happy Birthday to this wonderful guy who brings smiles and laughter wherever he goes. Have a beautiful day, Jim!”

It doesn’t get more iconic than this group of men, and it’s safe to say that people were stunned to see all these celebrities in a room together, but who could resist joining Jim Carrey in celebrating his birthday?