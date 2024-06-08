‘Now We Got Bad Blood’: The Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift Feud

You know it used to be mad love between the pair? Well… Billie Eilish has sparked controversy with her recently reported comments that take a jab at Taylor Swift that the social media has gone crazy for.

How’d this happen you ask? Here is the ‘alleged’ drama between the two.

Is There Actually Drama Between Taylor and Billie?

This reported drama dates back to March 2024. Billie gave an interview with Billboard calling out musicians who produce multiple editions of vinyl and packaging for their albums and called it wasteful.

“It’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f–king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more. It’s so wasteful.” Billie Eilish for Billboard

Now the internet took this as a dig towards Taylor. She is known to produce multiple vinyl variants of her albums, which we saw with her tenth studio album, Midnights.

A month after the interview with Billboard, Billie took to her Instagram Stories to state that her comments were not directed to anyone but the music industry as a whole.

She wrote, ” I wasn’t singling anyone out. These are industry-wide systemic issues & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them including ME! Which I clearly state in the article.”

Credit: @billieeilish on Instagram Stories

The Tortured Poets Department Variants VS Hit Me Hard And Soft

Did you think the drama ended there? Nope, it didn’t!

Billie Eilish dropped her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft on the 17th of May, where Billie eagerly awaited the chart information to be released in hopes the album would take the number 1 spot.

On the same day, Taylor released three new variants of The Tortured Poets Department which included voice memos of songs from the album. Billie fans then interpreted this as Taylor trying to take away the attention from Billie’s brand new album so she could remain at the number 1 spot on the music charts.

On May 19 Billie Eilish released an isolated vocals version of ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ containing only vocals without instrumentals for the obvious reasons to block Taylor Swifts album and push her own album on the charts. pic.twitter.com/3Zv9pZVAho — Karlos (@karlos13s) May 24, 2024

Just two days following the initial release of Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie released an isolated vocals version to try and get Taylor’s own back and knock her off the music charts.

Well, Taylor just served this shot right back at Billie and released a remix to her lead single Fortnight featuring Post Malone of The Tortured Poets Department on the 21st of May.

But no, Billie wasn’t finished there. She released another version of her album, Slow & Reverb and sped-up versions of Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Billie’s Opinion on ‘The Eras Tour’

Billie recently gave an interview with Stationhead Radio where she shaded Taylor’s three-hour concert, The Eras Tour. She stated, “Nobody wants that,” in reference to concerts that are three hours long. Swifties took offence to this and clapped back saying that’s exactly what they wanted.

We want a 3-hour show if it’s 3 hours of Taylor Swift (vid i took from singapore n5 with 60k people in attendance) So shake it off, Billie. Your fans are not like us. We enjoy music. pic.twitter.com/bTOLY9EYAJ pic.twitter.com/oeuZNA0J0N — ella dunphy ⸆⸉ (@popcoxology) May 24, 2024

“Doing a three hour show.. That’s literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan,” Billie Eilish on Stationhead Radio

Further adding, “Even my favourite artists I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long. That’s literally psychotic.” Even though in the past, Billie praised Taylor for putting on a 3-hour show. Saying how “the fact that they can put on a show that long, and it’s filled for so many incredible moments, is amazing.”

Billie Eilish’s Manager

Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Billie Eilish’s manager, Danny Rukasin was seen liking posts on social media platform X about Taylor Swift which shaded the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer.

Swifties were quick to call him out and he has now removed the likes from the posts.

May 23 Billies flop manager DANNY

RUKASIN started liking things against Taylor Swift which was quickly noticed by Taylor's fans and then he unliked them but we have proofs. pic.twitter.com/NvlP76nGLD — Karlos (@karlos13s) May 24, 2024

Rukasin had liked posts about Taylor ‘breaking her neck to prevent other artists from shining’, in this case, what she had reportedly done to Billie’s new album. He also liked posts about The Tortured Poets Department. The amount of carbon emissions from producing the vinyl, was referenced in the thread as “the carbon emissions department” and was titled as “the most fraudulent release in history.”

Oh did I mention, that he reportedly does not like Taylor much? Ouch.

Credit: YouTube/ Taylor Swift

So are the pair actually feuding or is it just the internet blowing up Billie’s comments for some drama? Either way, I’m sure they will Shake it Off!