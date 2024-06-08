‘Now We Got Bad Blood’: The Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift Feud

You know it used to be mad love between the pair? Well… Billie Eilish has sparked controversy with her recently reported comments that take a jab at Taylor Swift that the social media has gone crazy for.
How’d this happen you ask? Here is the ‘alleged’ drama between the two.
Is There Actually Drama Between Taylor and Billie?
This reported drama dates back to March 2024. Billie gave an interview with Billboard calling out musicians who produce multiple editions of vinyl and packaging for their albums and called it wasteful.
Now the internet took this as a dig towards Taylor. She is known to produce multiple vinyl variants of her albums, which we saw with her tenth studio album, Midnights.
A month after the interview with Billboard, Billie took to her Instagram Stories to state that her comments were not directed to anyone but the music industry as a whole.
She wrote, ” I wasn’t singling anyone out. These are industry-wide systemic issues & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them including ME! Which I clearly state in the article.”
The Tortured Poets Department Variants VS Hit Me Hard And Soft
Did you think the drama ended there? Nope, it didn’t!
Billie Eilish dropped her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft on the 17th of May, where Billie eagerly awaited the chart information to be released in hopes the album would take the number 1 spot.
On the same day, Taylor released three new variants of The Tortured Poets Department which included voice memos of songs from the album. Billie fans then interpreted this as Taylor trying to take away the attention from Billie’s brand new album so she could remain at the number 1 spot on the music charts.
Just two days following the initial release of Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie released an isolated vocals version to try and get Taylor’s own back and knock her off the music charts.
Well, Taylor just served this shot right back at Billie and released a remix to her lead single Fortnight featuring Post Malone of The Tortured Poets Department on the 21st of May.
But no, Billie wasn’t finished there. She released another version of her album, Slow & Reverb and sped-up versions of Hit Me Hard and Soft.
Billie’s Opinion on ‘The Eras Tour’
Billie recently gave an interview with Stationhead Radio where she shaded Taylor’s three-hour concert, The Eras Tour. She stated, “Nobody wants that,” in reference to concerts that are three hours long. Swifties took offence to this and clapped back saying that’s exactly what they wanted.
“Doing a three hour show.. That’s literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan,”Billie Eilish on Stationhead Radio
Further adding, “Even my favourite artists I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long. That’s literally psychotic.” Even though in the past, Billie praised Taylor for putting on a 3-hour show. Saying how “the fact that they can put on a show that long, and it’s filled for so many incredible moments, is amazing.”
Billie Eilish’s Manager
Billie Eilish’s manager, Danny Rukasin was seen liking posts on social media platform X about Taylor Swift which shaded the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer.
Swifties were quick to call him out and he has now removed the likes from the posts.
Rukasin had liked posts about Taylor ‘breaking her neck to prevent other artists from shining’, in this case, what she had reportedly done to Billie’s new album. He also liked posts about The Tortured Poets Department. The amount of carbon emissions from producing the vinyl, was referenced in the thread as “the carbon emissions department” and was titled as “the most fraudulent release in history.”
Oh did I mention, that he reportedly does not like Taylor much? Ouch.
So are the pair actually feuding or is it just the internet blowing up Billie’s comments for some drama? Either way, I’m sure they will Shake it Off!