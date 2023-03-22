Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Music Star ‘Bad Bunny’ Sued by Ex-Girlfriend for $40m

Bad Bunny ex-girlfriend sues over voice recording used without permission.

Published

Bad Bunny performing in December 2021. Credit: Kevin9625Ja

Carliz De La Cruz Hernández is suing pop artist Bad Bunny for $40 million for distributing a voice recording she made several years prior without her permission.

In two of Bad Bunny’s songs, De La Cruz’s voice can be heard whispering a breathy “Bad Bunny, baby.” De La Cruz is alleging the recording was used without her permission, violating her right to her voice and her language.

The lawsuit was filed in a Puerto Rico court. The suit specifically names Bad Bunny’s song “Pa Ti” as containing De La Cruz’s voice. “Pa Ti” has almost 250 million listens on Spotify and more than 350 million views on YouTube. De La Cruz’s recording also features in Bad Bunny’s “Dos Mil 16,” a track that boasts almost 300 million Spotify listens and 60 million views on YouTube.

Bad Bunny, or Benito Martínez Ocasio, has yet to comment on the lawsuit or the allegation. De La Cruz is also suing Bad Bunny’s manager Noah Tamil Assad Byrne.

In the years since Bad Bunny first reproduced De La Cruz’s voice, the recording has been used several other times without De La Cruz’s permission. Her voice has appeared in songs, advertisements, concerts, and on social media, television, radio, and more. 

Bad Bunny at the Billboard Awards in May 2021.
Credit: YouTube/E! News

De La Cruz reported that the reputation of the voice recording precedes her. People greet her with mocking imitations of “Bad Bunny, baby” and spam her social media with comments. According to the lawsuit, “This has caused, and currently causes, that De La Cruz feels worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious.”

De La Cruz’s “Bad Bunny, baby” recording traces back to 2015, when the phrase first emerged between the then-couple. Upon Martínez’s request, De La Cruz recorded herself saying the phrase and sent the voice memo to the singer.

De La Cruz and Martínez first dated in 2011 and eventually attended university together at the University of Puerto Rico in Arecibo. Throughout this time, Martínez produced music causally and often relied on De La Cruz’s insights and opinions. The lawsuit also alleged that De La Cruz managed Martínez’s show schedule, invoices, and professional contracts.

The pair got engaged in January 2016. They intended to tie the knot in July 2016, but De La Cruz accepted an offer to study law at the University of Puerto Rico. Around the same time, Martínez signed with Rimas Music. De La Cruz ended things in May of 2016.

Bad Bunny at the American Music Awards in November 2021.
Credit: YouTube/E! News

The couple reignited the relationship briefly in 2017 before calling it quits once again.

In May of 2022, a representative of Bad Bunny reached out to De La Cruz with the intent to purchase her voice recording. He offered $2,000 in exchange for rights to the voice recording.

De La Cruz declined the offer. Another offer was made in the following months, but no deal was ever reached.

In the months to come, Bad Bunny released “Pa Ti” and “Dos Mil 16,” both of which made use of her voice recording, regardless of De La Cruz’s permission.

Interested in reading more about the latest in music news? Click here to read Trill! Mag’s exclusive interview with rapper Young Orange.

In this article:,
Written By

Makenna Dykstra (she/her) is currently pursuing her M.A. in English Literature at Tulane University in New Orleans. She writes journalism and poetry.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

The Strays (2023) poster The Strays (2023) poster

TV & Film

‘The Strays’: A Mind-Changing Psychological Thriller You Have to See to Believe

A 2023 Netflix movie featuring a light-skinned Black woman and how her life turns upside down when her two worlds collide.

8 hours ago

Music

10 Underrated Rock Artists and Bands You Should Be Listening to in 2023

Within the music industry lies a diamond mine of artists and bands waiting to be discovered. Here are some underrated rock musicians you should...

8 hours ago

Music

How the Friends Theme Song Broke Up The Band That Sang It

'I'll be there for you' was not what the Remebrandts thought it would be.

8 hours ago

TV & Film

Who is Gen Z’s Favourite Star Wars Character?

Which Star Wars character does Gen Z love most?

1 day ago

Music

Fans Left Angry at Outrageous Cost of Drake Tour Tickets

Drake has recently announced a tour with artist 21 Savage. However, the cost of tickets has many fans scratching their heads.

2 days ago
a still from everything everywhere all at once. a still from everything everywhere all at once.

TV & Film

Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Wins Big and Stephanie Hsu’s Snub

How a genre-bending film became the most awarded of all time, and how the Academy failed the actress at the heart of it.

2 days ago
Actor Pedro Pascal at 2017 comic con Actor Pedro Pascal at 2017 comic con

Celebrity

Return of the Zaddy: A Brief History Pedro Pascal Mania

47 year old Chillean-American actor Pedro Pascal has become the obsession of the internet. Meet the internet's new Zaddy.

4 days ago
Rapper Young Orange poses during a photoshoot. Rapper Young Orange poses during a photoshoot.

Music

One-On-One: The Story Behind Rising Rapper, Producer Young Orange (Exclusive Interview)

Diving into the early, budding career of rapper/producer Young Orange, we explore the hard work and dedication put in to the New Jersey product's...

5 days ago

TV & Film

Every Rocky and Creed Movie Ranked

From underdog to champ, which Rocky/Creed movie is best?

5 days ago

TV & Film

What are the Best Movies on Peacock Right Now?

Peacock has not risen to the same popularity as other services, but still offers so much. Read to find out what movies are on...

7 days ago

Music

‘The New Colossus Festival’ 2023 Review: NYC’s Best-Kept Indie Secret?

I didn’t think it was possible to host a successful festival in Manhattan. That is until I went to The New Colossus Festival.

7 days ago

TV & Film

‘The Black Phone’: Why This Underrated Horror is a Must-See

The Black Phone trailer shows why this movie shouldn't have gone under the radar - here's why you should watch it in 2023.

March 15, 2023