Megan Fox and MGK: Why Has Their Relationship Gone Up in Flames?

Megan Fox and MGK’s relationship has always been fiery, from reported blood rituals to their “mythical and intense merging.” Super Bowl weekend saw unexpected drama from the two, however, sparking breakup rumors and broken hearts.

Instagram Drama

Though Megan Fox’s Instagram account is now deleted, it didn’t go out without a bang. On February 12th, Fox deleted pictures with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, then posted a video of a letter burning. For her caption, she used lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade track, “Pray You Catch Me.” The song in question centers around Jay-Z’s infidelity, and the specific lyrics which inspired Fox read: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

Megan Fox deletes photos with Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram and posts a video of a letter burning captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ track “Pray You Catch Me.” pic.twitter.com/MirUuBfvm4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

In addition, Megan reduced the number of accounts she followed to just three: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem.

MGK, whose account is still public, has not deleted any pictures with Megan. His last post was on January 27th, and he has not made any statements since regarding the state of their relationship.

A Rocky Road

On February 14th, Valentine’s Day, the pair were spotted leaving a marriage counseling office. Nothing’s more romantic than working on your relationship! The pair haven’t officially called off their engagement, but a close source reported that “Megan took her ring off,” and while Megan and MGK “have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time.”

Things must have been bad in order for Fox to take off her ring–it was designed to be painful to remove. “The bands are actually thorns,” MGK told Vogue. “So if she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!”

Megan Fox 'took off engagement ring' and is 'very upset' at Machine Gun Kelly after getting into 'fight' https://t.co/YR61zcFVLc — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 13, 2023

It seems that this past week, the couple experienced firsthand just how painful love can be.

Meanwhile, MGK’s guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, denied any involvement in the couple’s disagreement. Lloyd was implicated in cheating rumors, but her management team stated that she is “a professional, accomplished musician,” and that “any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship is untrue.”

Have the Flames Died Out?

It seems like as of now, Fox and Kelly are still willing to mend their relationship. It’s no secret that the two hold an intense passion for one another. Megan in particular has described their relationship as that of “twin flames,” claiming that “loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire.”

While it’s unknown exactly what happened over Super Bowl weekend, the general consensus is that MGK may have cheated. However, a source told Entertainment Today that “at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection. They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward.”

Passionate relationships often come with dramatic ups and downs, and it seems this star-studded relationship is no exception. Here’s hoping that each of them chooses the best path, whether the destination is a happy marriage or a healthy separation.

