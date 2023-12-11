McDonald’s Unveils new CosMc’sCheating Scandals, Shock-Firings and Now ex-spouses Reportedly Dating Each Other: The Messy Love Story of Amy Robach and TJ HolmesMcDonald’s Unveils new CosMc’s

On December 5th 2022 infamous ex-Good Morning America Hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes were sacked by ABC following the unveiling of their office romance- and cheating scandal. Exactly one year later, the couple shared their story on the first episode of their podcast ‘Amy & T.J.”

It came as one of the last of a score of cheating scandals in 2022. However, their firings from their prominent jobs gave this scandal a shocking spin.

On the podcast, Robach admitted that she felt “nervous” speaking out after all the backlash. She said that the couple have “gone through a year of Hell” after leaving GMA. Although they had allegedly been planning to talk to ABC in January 2023, when their affair broke in the Daily Mail in late November 2022, the broadcasting corporation felt that they had no choice but to let them go. This is despite no breach of company policy.

Their podcast revelation comes in time to jostle for the news of their ex-spouses now getting into a relationship. Perhaps brought together by the agony of being cheated on by a long-term spouse.

What Was Said in Episode One of the ‘Amy and T.J.’ Podcast

The podcast released yesterday, produced and distributed by iHeart media, based in New York. Both halves of the couple insisted on their happiness in their relationship, with Robach stating that she has “never been happier” whilst Holmes asserted that he’s the “happiest and healthiest he’s ever been in his life”.

The couple at a recent event. Credit: TikTok/ @fashiononrock

The couple also revealed that they felt that stories at the time of the scandal got some of the details wrong. They insisted that their podcast was to share their “narrative” rather than the mainstream media’s. Holmes argues that despite the incessant stories on their personal crisis “there is no one who knows what has been going on between the two of us and the conversations we’ve been having.”

He continued, “I’m not accusing some publication of lying, maybe they depended on a source who wasn’t really a source.” A clear attack on the Daily Mail who first ran the story, who in turn, have called the couple liars.

Workplace Romance or Cheating Scandal?

Robach and Holmes both insist that their relationship did not constitute cheating. As seen in a social media clip from their podcast below, they argue that because they had each entered into divorce proceedings with their respective spouses by the time the story broke, they were acquitted of any wrongdoing.

@pagesix Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are insisting they did not cheat on their former spouses with each other. ♬ original sound – Pagesix | Celebrity Gossip

TikTok commenters have been divided, with one pointing out that “maybe on that day [when it broke] yes, but it started when you were both in a marriage. Another argued that “divorce proceedings doesn’t mean you are divorced. Still married.”

Some however responded in support, with one TikTok user even encouraging the couple “to file a lawsuit against GMA”.

The story has gone viral across social media. Credit: TikTok/ @olivialayne6

Getting Candid

Their podcast also revealed that on the day that the news broke, Robach had to do a welfare check on Holmes. She found him passed out in his apartment, having consumed large amounts of alcohol and edibles.

The scandal evidently took its toll on the couple, although they are yet to react to the news that their ex-spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are dating. Perhaps in their next podcast they’ll reveal their true feelings about the partner-swapped pairing.