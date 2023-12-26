‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Stars Bryan Cranston and Frankie Muniz Have Emotional Reunion After 15 Years

Taking place more than 15 years after the show’s end, the ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ stars reunion captured in a heartfelt video has hit the internet in full force for fans of the show.

The now-viral video showcases Muniz surprising Cranston as his ‘Breaking Bad’ costar Aaron Paul watches on at one of their brands, Dos Hombres, signing events.

For six years, Cranston and Muniz played a lovable father and son duo during the hit comedies run from 2000 to 2006. Muniz starred as the show’s titular character, Malcolm, a child prodigy, with Cranston as his goofy father.

The show focused on the family’s dysfunctions as they attempted to fit into society, a concept that quickly solidified itself with millions of viewers who fell in love with its dark humor focus.

Over the seven seasons, the show managed to procure 33 Emmy Award nominations with seven wins amongst numerous other awards.

After the show’s end, Muniz took a sharp turn from the acting route to become a NASCAR racer. In contrast, Cranston went on to play Walter White in the hit TV show ‘Breaking Bad.’

Cranston is now the owner of a mezcal brand dubbed Dos Hombres with coworker Aaron Paul from ‘Breaking Bad.’

The reunion took place during one of the brand’s many public signing events taking place around the country as Muniz approached a beaming Cranston with a box of the Dos Hombres, asking if it could be signed. The two quickly hugged, and the video has since then subsequently taken the interview by storm.

Fans thanked Muniz for sharing the video on his Instagram, saying they’d become emotional seeing the pair “greeting each other like father and son.”

Does this mean we’ll get a ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ reboot?

The cast has long teased a reboot, with many if not all of the stars being on board for the idea. But nothing had been confirmed until Frankie Muniz’s statements a couple of weeks prior to the reunion.

He has now verified that a reboot for the show is in the works in an interview on the podcast, ‘Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.’

With conflicting feelings from the public on reboots, it would be interesting to see how this one would go, especially with the show’s creator, Linwood Boomer, having said he would not be coming back to the show.

According to Muniz, though, Cranston is leading the reboot as he has worked with two writers of creator Linwood Boomer’s approval for the last couple of years.

Cranston himself teased this information to E! News stating, “There was some talk about the possibility of doing a reunion movie of ‘Malcolm in the Middle.’ We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.’”

So hopefully, that means ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ reboot expectants will be hearing good news in the near future.