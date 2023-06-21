Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Logan Paul Makes Bold Statements About WWE Money In The Bank 2023: Unleashing Strong Opinions

In a concerning incident, a local woman recently fell victim to a Facebook scammer who sold her counterfeit Taylor Swift tickets.

Avatar photo

Published

Logan Paul‘s fiery comments during a WWE promo segment after Monday’s episode of WWE Raw have caused quite a stir. Known for his outspoken nature, Paul didn’t hold back when discussing the other participants in the men’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

His explicit remarks, including the expletive-laden phrase “f*ck y’all,” took many by surprise, even considering WWE’s recent tendency to push boundaries on their programming. Paul didn’t stop at a single outburst but repeated his comment, encouraging the bleeping of his words. He then made it clear that he is determined to come out on top, boldly stating, “I’m coming for that ass” to his fellow Money In The Bank entrants.

Logan Paul’s involvement in the Money In The Bank ladder match adds an intriguing dynamic to the event. Alongside Damian Priest, LA Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, and Butch, Paul will have the opportunity to vie for the contract that grants the winner a chance to challenge for any championship of their choosing.

If Logan Paul were to win the briefcase, it’s highly likely that he would set his sights on Seth Rollins, his past adversary. Their history and previous encounters would undoubtedly add another layer of excitement and anticipation to any potential showdown.

As Logan Paul continues to transition from his successful YouTube career to ventures in professional wrestling, his unfiltered and confrontational style is sure to generate buzz and intrigue among both WWE fans and critics alike. Whether he can back up his fiery words in the ring remains to be seen, but his presence is undeniably making waves within the industry.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Music

Woman Falls Victim to Facebook Scammer, Duping Others with Counterfeit Taylor Swift Tickets

In a concerning incident, a local woman recently fell victim to a Facebook scammer who sold her counterfeit Taylor Swift tickets.

3 mins ago
Bebe Rexha Bebe Rexha

Celebrity

Man Who Allegedly Threw Phone at Bebe Rexha During Concert Thought ‘It Would Be Funny’

According to authorities, the man who threw a phone at Bebe Rexha during a concert claimed that he thought it was a harmless joke.

10 mins ago

Sport

Seth Rollins Shares Message with Fans Following Victory on WWE NXT, 6/20

After a victorious performance on WWE NXT, Seth Rollins took the opportunity to connect with the NXT fans and express his gratitude.

12 mins ago
The Flash The Flash

TV & Film

‘The Flash’ Stumbles at the Box Office as Warner Bros Discovery Faces a Challenging Task to Reset DC Films

"The Flash," one of the highly anticipated DC superhero movies, faced a challenging start at the box office, raising concerns about the future of...

16 mins ago
Pharrell Williams Pharrell Williams

Celebrity

Pharrell Williams’ LV Fashion Show Draws A-List Celebrities: Kim Kardashian, Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Zendaya Make Memorable Appearances

Pharrell Williams recently hosted a Louis Vuitton (LV) fashion show that attracted an array of A-list celebrities.

18 mins ago
Tom Mann Tom Mann

Celebrity

‘X Factor’ Star Tom Mann Reflects on the ‘Unbearable Pain’ of Losing Fiancée on Their Wedding Day: 1 Year Later

Tom Mann, a former contestant on the hit show "X Factor," opened up about the profound pain he experienced when he tragically lost his...

1 day ago
Juneteenth Celebration Juneteenth Celebration

News

Six Teens, Including Four Minors, Shot in Close Proximity to Juneteenth Celebrations in Milwaukee

Six teenagers, including four minors, were tragically shot in close proximity to a recently concluded Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee.

1 day ago
Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

News

Ron DeSantis Attends Secret $3,300 NorCal Breakfast Event

In a recent development, Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, made an appearance at an exclusive, high-priced breakfast event held in Northern California.

1 day ago
Anemia Anemia

Health & Wellbeing

Low-Dose Aspirin Linked to Increased Anemia Risk in Healthy Older Adults

A recent study has raised concerns about the potential risks associated with the use of low-dose aspirin in healthy older adults.

1 day ago
Loneliness Loneliness

Life

New Study Shows Loneliness’ Effect on Our Life Span

A comprehensive global study has shed light on the significant impact of loneliness on human health and its association with shorter life spans.

1 day ago

TV & Film

Intense First ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Trailer Reveals Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Shocking Nose-Biting Scene

The highly anticipated first trailer for Kraven the Hunter has been released, showcasing an intense and thrilling glimpse into the upcoming film.

1 day ago
Julian Sands Julian Sands

Celebrity

Search in California for Missing Actor, Julian Sands, Enters Fifth Month

Search operations are currently underway on Mount Baldy in an effort to locate the missing individual, Julian Sands.

1 day ago