Jennifer Grey Addresses Past Nose Job: How Surgery has Impacted Career

Audiences came to love Jennifer Gray as ‘Baby’, the Dirty Dancing star was celebrated for her distinctive features, now unrecognisable after surgery. How has Grey been impacted before and after the nose jobs?

Jennifer Grey became a household name for her iconic role as ‘Baby’ in the 1987 ‘Dirty Dancing’. As one of the most recognizable female stars of the 80s, Grey was known for her bouncy curls, and her distinctive nose. Behind the scenes however, Grey was being fed other opinions. Within her memoir, Jennifer noted the pressures from her Mother and surgeons to get a nose job. Being told it would “help improve her chances for future roles”, the surgery ended up causing the opposite effect.

Jennifer Grey Before And After Nose Job

Jennifer Gray received two rhinoplasty surgeries. Jennifer Grey after her first nose job, was thrilled with the results, noting she was “working non-stop” for the first time. However, after noticing irregularities within her nose, she underwent a second surgery was to correct errors that occurred during the first procedure, leaving the star unrecognisable.

In an interview with People, Grey recalled the effects of her surgery saying,

"That was the first time I had gone out in public. And it became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next. In the world's eyes, I was no longer me".

Why Did Jennifer Grey Get a Nose Job?

Opening up about the pressures of fame and success, Jennifer Grey’s memoir delved into details about the circumstances surrounding her decision to get surgery. Grey is of Jewish-descent, and has opened up about her identity struggles within Hollywood. Explaining how it was “standard to change your last name”. Living under the cultural beauty standards of Hollywood, Grey opened up about the “self-loathing attached to our natural noses.”

Jennifer has expressed her decision to get surgery was largely influenced by the film industry. She noted that “looking less Jewish” would open her up to a large variety of roles.

Impact on Career

After her second nose job, Grey was left unrecognisable, her memoir noted a press event where paparazzi failed to notice the star. The once infamous and recognizable Hollywood icon, now failed to receive any acting roles. Admitting the surgery led to her losing her “identity and career overnight”.

Jennifer’s memoir delved into the mixed emotions surrounding her surgeries.

“In the world’s eyes, I was no longer me and the weird thing was that thing that I resisted my whole life, and the thing I was so upset with my mother for always telling me I should do my nose.”