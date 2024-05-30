Jackie Chan Dubbed A Hero For Not Knowing Who The Kardashians Were

Jackie Chan is a Hollywood icon known for beloved movies like Karate Kid and Rush Hour. But a resurfaced clip from 2017 has people praising him for an entirely different reason – not knowing who the Kardashians are.

Chan was being interviewed on Access Hollywood Live to promote The Foreigner, his latest movie at the time. The presenters, Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover asked the action star who his favorite Kardashian was, to which he repeated the name and asked if it was English, indicating he had never heard the name before. His response left the interviewers in hysterics, baffled by the idea of having no idea who the famous clan was.

People love the resurfaced clip

The clip is making the rounds on social media thanks to the Reddit thread r/MadeMeSmile, where it first reappeared. Chan is being praised for his ignorance, with many wishing they shared his ‘blessed sweet oblivion’ and had also never heard of the Kardashians. Others are enjoying the absurdity of the question, with one Reddit user saying, ‘It’s like asking my mom who is her favorite member of the Wu-Tang Clan.’ Others say the clip has reaffirmed their love for the actor, saying, ‘This is why I respect Jackie Chan…no one needs to know who the Kardashians are. No one cares! <3’.

Others have tried to view the clip in a more profound way, linking it to the oversaturation of celebrities and the desire to disengage with pop culture, saying ‘Sometimes it’s nice to disconnect from all the celebrity noise and just stay true to yourself, right? Kudos to Jackie for keeping it real!’ or ‘I totally get where Jackie Chan is coming from! It’s refreshing to see someone in the limelight focusing on their craft rather than getting caught up in all the Kardashian hype.’

Chan and the Kardashians

For those who might not be in the loop, the Kardashian-Jenner family is one of the biggest families in showbusiness, consisting of their mother, Kris Jenner, sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney and half-siblings Kendall and Kylie Jenner. They have a billion-dollar empire that started with their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and has spawned cosmetics and clothing lines, among many other ventures. The family has had many high-profile relationships and scandals documented on the show, including Kim’s 72-day marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries and impending divorce to rapper Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian was the first of her famous family to gain notoriety. Credit: Shutterstock/DFree

And for those that might not know who Jackie Chan is, he’s a Chinese-born Hollywood actor who gained notoriety for his martial arts and stuntman prowess alongside his comic timing. His first blockbuster success was 1998’s Rush Hour, and his most iconic role of the 2010s was Mr Han, the kung-fu master in the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid starring Jaden Smith. His work over the years has earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and status as one of the most recognizable movie stars of the modern era.

Chan received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013. Credit: Shutterstock/Tinseltown

Celebs often fail to recognize each other

Clips of celebrities not recognizing other celebrities regularly go viral, often because of their awkward or hilarious nature. One of the most meme examples was Keke Palmer on Vanity Fair’s lie detector, where she couldn’t recognize former vice president Dick Cheney, leading to the coining of the iconic phrase, ‘I don’t know who this man is. Sorry to this man.’