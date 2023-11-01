From Humble Beginnings to Financial Stability: Mildred Baena, a Former Housekeeper’s Staggering Net Worth!

Who is Mildred Patricia Baena?

The 62-year-old woman gained overwhelming media attention in 2011 when she revealed to Hello! Magazine in her only existing interview that she worked for more than 20 years at The Terminator actor’s house while he was married.

Mildred Patricia Baena served as the former housekeeper of the celebrated actor-turned-politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, Maria Shriver.

Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena were involved in a romantic affair while they were both married. The affair led to Mildred Baena carrying and giving birth to the former Governor of California’s son, Joseph Baena.

Mildred Patricia Baena: End and the Beginning of Relationships

Schwarzenegger’s paramour was married to Rogelio Baena till 2008 before her son was born. Rogelio opted for a divorce as he was sceptical of Joseph’s paternity. They both share a daughter named Jackie Rozo.

In her interview with Hello! Magazine, she revealed that for several years she kept the identity of her son’s father a secret while working at the Schwarzenegger Household. She disclosed: “So much has been written about how he kept this secret of betrayal from his wife all these years — and how he kept me in the house with his family knowing Joseph was his. That is not true.”

The Hollywood star in the Netflix series FUBAR reveals that he caused “enough pain for my family.” He added: “I will have to live with it the rest of my life.” The former couple have four children together. His ex-wife, Maria, learnt about his extramarital affair in a marriage counselling session.

Mildred Baena’s Net Worth in 2023!

While the relationships involved have been rocky, there is an upside to this. Schwarzenegger accepted responsibility as not just a father, but for his actions too and apologised to his ex-wife and his family. In 2010, the actor acquired a home in Bakersfield, California for his former employee and the mother of his child less than a year before admitting to fathering her child.

Mildred retired and gained over one million dollars ($1,000,000) from years of housekeeping and additional support from her former lover. Her current net worth allows her to live a comfortable life with her child.

On the other hand, the lead actor of The Predator has a staggering net worth of $400 million, which he has collected from a successful acting career, body building and investments in real estate.

Where is She Now?

Mildred Baena lives a private life with her son away from social and mainstream media’s attention.

In 2017, she graduated from a culinary school in Santa Anita to pursue her passion as a chef.