Elle King Chats Officiating Weddings at CMA Fest and Performing Memorable First Dance Songs with Us

Elle King shares insights on officiating weddings at CMA Fest and performing memorable first dance songs.
Published

elleking/Instagram

Country singer Elle King opened up about her love for officiating weddings and performing first dance songs at CMA Fest. She expressed her passion for love and mentioned that she would happily marry a couple every night on stage. While she will be presiding over CMA Fest weddings, she will also be singing first dance songs for the couples, including her hits “Lucky” and “Love Go By.”

Regarding her own love life, King is currently focusing on herself. Speculation about her split from fiancé Dan Tooker started circulating in April when she shared a cryptic Instagram post. At her Stagecoach performance, she wore a neon green blazer with “single” written on the back, seemingly confirming the end of her relationship with Tooker. While she didn’t explicitly address their status, King mentioned that she and her family are happy, her child is doing well, and she feels great.

King appreciates the support and well-wishes for her love life but suggests shifting the focus to rooting for love for herself. She is looking forward to being with the fans at CMA Fest and described the energetic and exhilarating atmosphere. As part of the CMA Fest community, she also mentioned enjoying the perks of free tequila.

Fans can look forward to the premiere of the documentary “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” on Hulu on July 5th and a special broadcast of CMA Fest on ABC on July 19th.

In addition to her involvement in CMA Fest, King shared her excitement about the upcoming documentary titled “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair.” The documentary, set to premiere on July 5th on Hulu, will celebrate the rich history and fan experience of the festival. It will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the event and showcase the connection between artists and their passionate fans.

Furthermore, fans can mark their calendars for the special broadcast of CMA Fest on ABC, airing on July 19th. This televised event will bring the energy and excitement of the festival to viewers around the world, featuring performances from top country artists and memorable moments from past editions of CMA Fest.

As King continues to make a name for herself in the country music scene, she remains focused on her career and personal growth. While her love life may be taking a backseat at the moment, she radiates positivity and contentment in her current state of happiness. She appreciates the support from fans and encourages them to shift their focus to rooting for love and happiness in her life.

With her engaging stage presence and heartfelt performances, King is eager to connect with the CMA Fest fans once again. The festival holds a special place in her heart, and she cherishes the energetic and electrifying atmosphere that fills the air when she takes the stage. Being part of the CMA Fest community has allowed her to establish meaningful connections with both fellow artists and dedicated fans.

As the anticipation builds for CMA Fest and its various events, fans can look forward to experiencing the magic and joy of this iconic country music celebration alongside King and other talented artists.

