Elle King Chats Officiating Weddings at CMA Fest and Performing Memorable First Dance Songs with Us

Country singer Elle King opened up about her love for officiating weddings and performing first dance songs at CMA Fest. She expressed her passion for love and mentioned that she would happily marry a couple every night on stage. While she will be presiding over CMA Fest weddings, she will also be singing first dance songs for the couples, including her hits “Lucky” and “Love Go By.”

Regarding her own love life, King is currently focusing on herself. Speculation about her split from fiancé Dan Tooker started circulating in April when she shared a cryptic Instagram post. At her Stagecoach performance, she wore a neon green blazer with “single” written on the back, seemingly confirming the end of her relationship with Tooker. While she didn’t explicitly address their status, King mentioned that she and her family are happy, her child is doing well, and she feels great.

King appreciates the support and well-wishes for her love life but suggests shifting the focus to rooting for love for herself. She is looking forward to being with the fans at CMA Fest and described the energetic and exhilarating atmosphere. As part of the CMA Fest community, she also mentioned enjoying the perks of free tequila.

Fans can look forward to the premiere of the documentary “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” on Hulu on July 5th and a special broadcast of CMA Fest on ABC on July 19th.

