Cillian Murphy Is Open To Playing A Ken In A Potential ‘Barbie’ Sequel

Cillian Murphy seems excited about the prospect of playing a Ken in a possible sequel to the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie. He humorously referred to the potential project as “Barbenheimer” and expressed his willingness to take on the role if the script and conversations with the filmmakers go well.

The casting process for Barbie was intriguing, with Allison Jones, the casting director, revealing that actors Bowen Yang, Dan Levy, and Ben Platt were almost cast as Kens but couldn’t due to the film’s three-month filming location in London. Jonathan Groff was also in talks for a role that eventually went to Michael Cera.

Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, made history with its box office success, scoring $155 million in its opening run, becoming the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman. Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s film featuring Cillian Murphy, also performed impressively, raking in $80.5 million in its first three days in theaters.

While there have been discussions about a possible sequel to Barbie, Margot Robbie mentioned that they didn’t want to fall into the trap of setting up a first movie while planning for sequels. However, she confirmed that there are ongoing discussions about the future of the Barbie cinematic experience.

Cillian Murphy expressed enthusiasm about both Barbie and Oppenheimer being released on the same day, praising the great films by talented filmmakers. He playfully suggested that audiences could spend the entire day in the cinema enjoying these fantastic offerings.

With such positive reactions from the cast and crew, fans of Barbie and Cillian Murphy will undoubtedly be excited to see how “Barbenheimer” unfolds in the future, if the sequel comes to fruition.

Meanwhile, the success of both Barbie and Oppenheimer has been a significant milestone for cinema, highlighting the importance of diversity in storytelling and representation in the industry. With Barbie making history as the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman, and Oppenheimer garnering impressive box office numbers, it is evident that audiences are eager to see a wide range of stories and experiences on the big screen.

