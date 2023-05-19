Ariana Madix Says She Should ‘Definitely Request A Venmo Payment’ From Raquel Leviss For Bar Expenses During Affair

Ariana Madix is not cutting Raquel Leviss any slack after her whirlwind affair with Tom Sandoval. The Vanderpump Rules star, 37 years young, dropped by The View just the other day to spill the tea on Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, in the wake of the mind-blowing season 10 finale of VPR.

Let me tell you, Madix’s life has been a rollercoaster since she stumbled upon her ex’s steamy fling with the beauty queen on March 1. Two days later, she ended their nine-year relationship. It’s been a real bumpy ride, but she managed to keep it light when she sat down with the fabulous Whoopi Goldberg on The View.

At one point, Whoopi, the star of Sister Act, suggested that Madix should make Leviss pay up for “going out with you and hanging out with you.”

“Oh, when I was picking up the bar tab, absolutely!” Madix agreed. “I should definitely send her a Venmo request.”

Before discovering incriminating footage of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone, Madix thought he was just going through a midlife crisis. That’s what she spilled on The View, at least. She wanted to be there for him, thinking they could weather the storm and build a beautiful life together.

But let me tell you, she snooped around in Sandoval’s phone regularly, and during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she spilled the beans that he was a master at hiding his double life, covering his tracks like a pro.

She told The View crew that she started picking up on something going on with him mentally, but every time she tried to bring it up, Sandoval would smooth-talk his way out of it, making her feel like she was just being paranoid.

And let me tell you, Madix isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star with a score to settle. On the season finale, when her friends rallied around her for support, Scheana Shay got her world rocked too. Leviss, formerly known as Rachel, served Scheana, 38, with a restraining order, claiming assault. This bombshell dropped right after Madix spilled the affair beans to Shay while the “Good As Gold” singer was busy filming WWHL with Leviss in the Big Apple.

Leviss eventually dropped the restraining order, and Shay vehemently denied punching her co-star. But when those sneaky VPR cameras rolled again to capture the fallout from the “Scandoval” mess, Shay was an emotional wreck at the thought of facing off against a former friend in court.

“You gave her a place to live,” her co-star Katie Maloney reminded her.

“And guess who paid for it?” Shay replied, dropping the truth bomb.

Looking ahead, Madix tantalized us with talk of the upcoming, oh-so-dramatic season 10 reunion. Bravo gave us a taste with the trailer, and Madix spilled on The View that she basically blacked out during that grueling day. She called Sandoval and Leviss everything from diabolical to demented to downright subhuman.

But wait, there’s more! Even after the reunion wrapped on March 23, the bombshells kept dropping. Madix discovered that her ex-boyfriend and former best friend were still lying about things behind her back. Can you believe it? She wishes she had known before and had the chance to confront them right then and there.

Now, after two months of reflection, Madix is all about moving forward. It’s a slow process, no doubt about it, but she’s taking it one day at a time, moment by moment, inching closer to that place of healing. And let me tell you, she’s a force to be reckoned with.