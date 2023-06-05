Ariana Grande Playfully Shades Her ‘Old’ Self, Reflects on Past Makeup Choices: Over-Drawn Lips and Thick Cat Eye

Ariana Grande recently took a trip down memory lane in a cute video released through her R.E.M. Beauty line. In the video, she has a candid conversation with her “old” self about her past signature look and makeup choices. Present Ariana questions her older self about wearing smoky eye makeup every day, to which her counter-self confidently responds that she’s going through a phase.

The playful exchange reflects Ariana’s growth and evolving style. In the past, her signature image often featured a high, tight ponytail and a more intense makeup look. However, in the video, her hair appeared looser, with soft bangs framing her face, reflecting a more relaxed and natural aesthetic.

@r.e.m.beauty who else knows the feeling? makeup makes all the difference… but we’ll never get enough of #attheborderline eyeliner marker or lip pencil ♡ ♬ original sound – Kardash Kingdom

This self-deprecating video follows Ariana’s recent response to internet trolls who criticized her changing body. In a TikTok video, she expressed her belief that people should be less comfortable commenting on others’ bodies and should strive to be gentler. She emphasized that there are numerous ways to look healthy and beautiful, and she called out comparisons to her past appearance, highlighting that she was at her unhealthiest during that time.

Amidst all of this, Ariana has also been busy working on the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked.” She will be starring as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, and the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27, 2024, under the direction of John M. Chu.

Ariana’s video and her candid discussions about body image serve as reminders of her ongoing growth, self-acceptance, and commitment to promoting kindness and understanding in the face of criticism and societal pressures.