Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celebrity

Are Humble Celebs A Thing Of The Past Or The Future?

Humility is a super attractive trait.
Avatar photo

Published

CREDIT: Shutterstock/Fred Duval, AGIF, DFree

When we think of celebrities, we don’t exactly picture someone who resembles a member of the general public, but some stars are choosing to put the glitz and glamour behind them.

Maria Carey, Beyoncé, Gemma Collins… these divas might just be the epitome of the star-studded sparkles and sequins we see on the red carpet, showing extravagant outfits and expensive lifestyles to match. It seems as though now, however, these boastful displays are getting old and all people want to see is something relatable. Enter the humble celeb.

The likes of Lewis Capaldi and Pete Davidson seem to have stayed grounded amongst their increasing success levels and it’s fair to say that people love them for it. Wearing a full tracksuit to a big press event might seem unconventional to say the least, but rather than wearing big-name brands, these two rebellious celebs are using their own brand to make a statement. They’re some of the most iconic individuals in the industry at the moment, with their humility making them stand out from the oversaturated gaudiness of the rest of the famous faces we see.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There’s no doubt that being launched into fame and being instantaneously recognizable can easily go to your head and consume every inch of a star’s life – that’s probably one of the main reasons why celebrities today lose touch with their pre-fame identity. Luckily for Lewis, his sense of humor and overt use of sarcasm makes him come across as your average boy-next-door if that boy had global success and several number-one singles.

There can be a healthy blend of embracing fame and fortune whilst also remaining true to yourself. Take Jennifer Lopez, for example; Jenny from the block is arguably one of the most glamorous celebrities out there, but she’s never strayed too far from her early life in the Bronx. She proves that you really can have it all. The same goes for Cardi B, a straight-talking rapper who makes that her main selling point, which definitely works in her favor. 

I think it’s quite obvious now that we’re bored of seeing fake lives being portrayed. Sure, everyone loves seeing the dream lifestyle every now and again, but leave that for the red-carpet premieres, and post genuine content online. Like caught-off-guard-bad-paparazzi-photo content. Maybe take a leaf out of Lewis Capaldi’s social media book! His uploads are all as goofy as you’d expect, but his 5.5million Instagram followers seem to love it.

Regardless of if you love them or hate them, humble celebs were here before the introduction of widespread media, but now it seems that they’re making their rightful return to the spotlight. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Entertainment

Top 5 Halloween Movies To Watch This October

Some Halloween classics you must watch this October.

42 mins ago

Entertainment

What’s a Metabaron?

You know about Dune, but you might not know about the man responsible for its first movie's first draft - nor what he did...

2 days ago

Entertainment

The Controversy Behind Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ Series: How Far Is Too Far?

Do we really need another show talking about this?

2 days ago

Entertainment

Controversial “House Of The Dragon” Relationship Leaves Fans Shocked

The incestuous sex scene in HBO's "House of the Dragon" comes as a surprise to fans, whether or not it was welcome.

2 days ago

Entertainment

Blonde: How Ana De Armas Prepared For The Role of Her Life

Ana De Armas is spectacular in Andrew Dominik's divisive new film Blonde. But just how did she manage it?

3 days ago

Entertainment

Did You Notice THIS About Florence Pugh at the Don’t Worry Darling Premiere?

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling just released and fans have mixed reviews.

3 days ago
Gabby Petito Gabby Petito

Entertainment

Lifetime Releases “The Gabby Petito Story” Despite Mass Controversy

"t’s just hasn’t been even a year since Gabby Petito died and lifetime is already making a movie about her.”

6 days ago

Entertainment

Everything We Know About ‘Deadpool 3’ So Far

Featuring Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman.

October 2, 2022
jennifer lopez, atlas, atlas cast, atlas plot jennifer lopez, atlas, atlas cast, atlas plot

Entertainment

‘Atlas’ Starring Jennifer Lopez: What’s it About and When Will It Come Out?

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez has various projects releasing soon, including The Mother, a sci-fi thriller produced by herself and collaborating on a few Netflix...

September 30, 2022

Entertainment

‘The Watcher’: Netflix Release Official Trailer For Their New Horror

Get ready for all the horror you can handle!

September 29, 2022

Entertainment

FNAF to DHMIS: The Story of the Rise Behind Indie Horror

The history of the indie horror genre.

September 29, 2022
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift

Celebrity

The Story Behind Taylor Swift’s Cryptic Messages

I swear Swifties could double as FBI agents with how many messages they decode.

September 28, 2022