Al Pacino, 83, is Expecting a Baby with His 29-Year-Old Girlfriend, Noor Alfallah

Here comes the most exciting news, Al Pacino, at the age of 83, is anticipating parenthood with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

al pacino
Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Guess who’s about to become a proud papa once again? None other than the legendary Al Pacino, at the ripe age of 83! Hold on to your hats, folks, because this news is guaranteed to make your heart skip a beat.

Pacino’s representative spilled the beans and confirmed that the man himself is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, who is currently eight months pregnant. You heard it right, folks, they’re getting ready to welcome a little bundle of joy into the world!

TMZ broke the news, and you know it’s legit when Pacino’s representative later confirmed it to CBS News. Love is in the air, my friends. Pacino and Alfallah have been going strong since April 2022, according to Entertainment Tonight. Let me tell you a little bit about Alfallah. She’s a talented producer, having worked on intriguing short films like “Le Petit Mort” and “Brosa Nostra.” And get this, she was even the VP at Lynda Obst Productions at Sony! Talk about a powerhouse. Oh, and let’s not forget, she’s also listed as an executive producer for the upcoming indie film “Billy Knight,” where Pacino will be showing off his acting chops. Quite the power couple, aren’t they?

Now, let’s take a peek into Pacino’s family album. This new addition will be his fourth child, joining his grown-up kiddos Julie Marie, who’s 33 years old, and the dynamic duo of twins, Anton James and Olivia Rose, who are 22. It’s a full house, folks! And here’s a little fun fact: Mr. Pacino has never taken that trip down the aisle. He’s got his own groove goin’ on.

And hold your horses, there’s more fatherhood news in Tinseltown! Pacino’s buddy and co-star in iconic films like “Heat” and “The Irishman,” Robert De Niro, also recently shared the joyous news of welcoming his seventh child with his partner, Tiffany Chen. These guys are proving that age is just a number when it comes to spreading love and creating beautiful families.

It’s heartwarming to see these legendary actors finding happiness outside of their blockbuster careers. So, let’s raise a glass to Al Pacino, his lovely lady Noor Alfallah, and their upcoming little one. It’s a celebration of life and love, reminding us that even Hollywood icons have their joyous moments beyond the silver screen. Cheers to new beginnings!

