Hi, welcome back to something that has been the bane of my existence, yet some of the most fun we’ve had here recently. Last time we discussed a captain that defined the meaning of the word “showtime.”

A rapper from 8-Mile who is considered an icon and a tennis player who captured the attention of the World. We now transition to a wrestler who, despite the controversies, is considered the best ever. A trash TV show Host who changed the game. And the most dominant NBA Center turned mogul basketball has ever seen.

Here are the 100 Most Influential People of All-Time (60-51).

60. Hulk Hogan – Wrestling Legend

Hogan (Middle) Staring Down The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6/ Youtube

“When it comes crashing down, and it hurts inside. You got to take a stand; it doesn’t help to hide.” In the 1980s (and 90s, at least half of it), these lyrics would bring a capacity crowd to its feet. It is always followed by a pop (crowd reaction) and an appearance through the current of one Terry Bollea. However, the world knows him as the 12-time Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan. The mid-1980s saw a huge rise in popularity (boom period) in professional wrestling. With Vince McMahon, Jr. leading the helm, he would have to choose a champion, Hulk Hogan is top choice.

In 1993, Hogan “took time” away from wrestling and focused on acting. He starred in “Mr. Nanny” and the TV Movie turned series “Thunder in Paradise”. However, in 1994, the course of wrestling history would change as we knew it. Approaching Hogan on the set of “Thunder in Paradise,” Hogan spoke with World Championship Wrestling producer Eric Bishoff and wrestling icon Ric Flair.

The discussion is simple: will Hogan come to WCW? The answer is, Hell yeah. After a tumultuous 1995, Hogan saw a career resurgence by forming the New World Order with Kevin Nash and the late Scott Hall. Through Hogan’s leadership, WCW dominated the World Wrestling Federation during the infamous Monday Night Wars for 83 Weeks. Personal opinions of Hogan aside (cause I can’t stand his ass), he was and is the personification of professional wrestling.

59. Jerry Springer – TV Host (1944-2023)

Youtube/ The Jerry Springer Show

In the 1990s, trash television saw a surge in popularity, with the likes of Maury Polvich (more on him later), Jenny Jones, and the iconic Jerry Springer leading the charge.

Born Gerald Norman Springer in London, England, his family escaped the Holocaust and emigrated to New York in 1949 when Springer was only 5 years old. Going from New York to New Orleans, Springer majored in political science at Tulane University and law degree from Northwestern University transitioning from law to politics, he won a seat in the Cincinnati City Council and briefly sat as mayor in the 1970s.

Besides his political career, he saw his profile rise globally. With his iconic series “The Jerry Springer Show,” he popularized the drama on trash television. From fights between ratchet bitches, and fist fights from males, Springer created “must-see” daytime TV. Additionally, he was named the first host of America’s Got Talent. Before his show ended in 2018, Springer returned to his political roots, offering commentary on his radio show and his newspapers.

Sadly, we lost the TV icon on 27 April 2023 after battling pancreatic cancer at the age of 79. Steve Wilkos who was the head security on Springer’s show and got his own spin-off paid tribute to his friend and mentor. “Other than my father, Jerry was the most influential man in my life,” he stated. “Everything I have today I owe to Jerry. He was the smartest, most generous, kindest person I’ve ever known.”

58. Samuel L. Jackson

Washington, DC, born and Chattanooga-raised, Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most recognized actors ever. A historically black college/university (HBCU) alum, Jackson attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA. Originally majoring in Marine Biology, he changed majors to focus on acting. This decision would ultimately pay off as he is now seen as an icon in Hollywood. His iconic catchphrase “motherfucker” is synonymous with every film he is seen in.

Sam Jackson delivering his iconic speech in ‘Pulp Fiction’/Youtube

In 1994, Jackson saw his stock rise with his performance in the classic “Pulp Fiction.” Alongside John Travolta, the duo made cinema history with their performances in the legendary film.

Sam Jackson is the recipient of an Academy Award nomination, a BAFTA Award and holds the distinction of being an honorary Academy Award winner. His actor/director combination he shares with Quentin Tarantino is amazing in its own right. Thus launching the two to superstardom.

If we can personify the term play-by-play commentary, then Al Michaels is our poster child. We can go on and on about his greatness, so we will. A Scorpio, Michaels was born November 12, 1944, and is widely regarded as the best play-by-play commentator ever to call a sporting event.

With a career spanning over five decades, he got his shot during the 60s and grew his popularity with versatile coverage of different arrays of sports.

In 1980, he caught the national spotlight with his iconic line, “Do you believe in miracles?” Call Michaels spoke during the US Hockey Team’s shocking victory over the Soviet Union during the Winter Olympics.

Transitioning to the NFL, Micheals’s legendary voice became synonymous with Monday Night Football in the 80s and 90s. His partnership with the late John Madden (more on him later), has become one of the most influential commentary teams ever to grace the sport of football.

Al Michaels Most Important Calls/ Youtube

Outside of football, his sports knowledge led him to call other events for other major American sports. This includes, but isn’t limited to, the NBA Finals, The World Series, and, of course, the Olympics.

Throughout his famous career, he brought in multiple Emmy Awards and is an enshrinee into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. His insightful commentary accompanied by his distinctive voice continues to resonate with fans globally. He’s currently the lead play-by-play commentator for Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

56. Shaquille O’Neal – Basketball Legend

Big Diesel, Superman, The Big Aristotle (even though Aristotle is stupid as Hell), are the monikers that describe Shaquille O’Neal. He quickly grew to prominence from Newark, NJ after being drafted first overall by the Orlando Magic in 1992.

With his awe-inspiring skills and ability to dominate the paint, he was the pulse of the offense of the early-era Orlando Magic and led them to the NBA Finals in 1995. The supporting cast includes Penny Hardaway and Nick Anderson. After negotiations fell through after the 1994-1995 season, Shaq signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996 as a free agent. And an iconic duo was born.

Shaq’s Orlando Magic Highlights/Youtube

Shaq finally won his first NBA Championship in 2000. Thereafter, he and the late Kobe Bryant would go on to complete a three-peat. This re-established (for better or worse as a Celtics fan) the Lakers as THE TEAM to beat in the early 2000s. After a tumultuous 2003-2004 season Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat where he and Dwayne Wade won a title in 2006. Shaq last played for the Boston Celtics before retiring in 2011. Since then, well he has become that guy in media and business.

Outside of basketball, Shaq is well-known for his acts of philanthropy span across different causes. Through the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, he ACTIVELY supports underfunded communities and offers scholarships and mentor programs.

He also partners with the Boys and Girls Club and Stand Together and is a proponent of positive change, despite all of his NBA on TNT banter with Charles Barkley. Five years after retirement, Shaq took his rightful spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

55. Selena – Singer (1971-1995)

America Ferrera famously said on her hit TV series “Superstore” that Selena was Beyonce, before Beyonce. And you know what, without Selena Quintanilla-Perez, there is no Beyonce, SZA, Khelani, no one. Noticing his daughter had natural talent, Abraham Quintanilla, Jr appointed the young starlet as the frontwoman of Selena y Los Dinos. A wise decision from a father who has musical talent himself.

She’s been nicknamed the “Queen of Tejano Music,” for good reason. She and the band brought Tejano music to the forefront of American culture during her short life.

Selena Performing ‘Como La Flor’/Youtube

Outside of her musical talents, she broke different barriers as a Latin artist, bringing in numerous awards, including a Grammy for her 1994 effort “Live”. This ensured that Selena had become a cultural icon. Unfortunately, she wouldn’t live long to enjoy her success.

On March 31, 1995, Selena was to meet the former president of her fan club and former friend, Yolanda Saldivar, over a financial dispute. During the meeting, Saldivar shot Selena and killed the musician. She was only 23 years old at the time of her death. Yolanda was convicted of Selena’s murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. As of this writing, Saldivar is eligible for parole on March 30, 2025.

54. Sade – Singer

The undisputed “Queen of Cool,” Helen Folasade Adu, was born in Idaban, Nigeria. Brought up in England, her laidback style and sultry voice skyrocketed the songstress to Superstardom. With hit singles such as “Kiss of Life,” “Could Have Loved You More,” and “Oridany Love,” her singing style mixed with her natural sex appeal are the very things that made fans fall in love with her all over the Globe.

Sade Performing ‘Smooth Operator’/Youtube

Throughout her career, Sade’s distinctive style and emotive performances have garnered critical acclaim and a loyal fan base. Moreover, her influence extends beyond music; her elegant and understated fashion sense has made her a style icon.

In addition to her musical achievements, Sade received the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2002 for her services to music. Her timeless appeal and enduring talent continue to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.

53. Sam Cooke – Singer (1931-1964)

The “King of Soul” was among the most influential singers in history. Born on January 22, 1931, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, Cooke began his musical journey in gospel with the Soul Stirrers. Transitioning to secular music in the late 1950s, he quickly gained fame with his silky voice and emotive delivery.

Cooke’s achievements include an impressive string of hit singles such as “You Send Me,” “Chain Gang,” and “Twistin’ the Night Away.” Notably, his song “A Change Is Gonna Come” became an anthem for the civil rights movement, showcasing his ability to infuse soul music with powerful social messages.

Sam Cooke/Youtube

Throughout his career, Cooke broke barriers. He is one of the first African American artists to own his record label, SAR Records, and his publishing company, Kags Music. These ventures allowed him greater artistic control and paved the way for future black musicians.

Beyond his musical talents, Cooke’s charisma and entrepreneurial spirit helped him bridge racial divides in a segregated America. Tragically, his life was cut short on December 11, 1964, but his legacy endures. Sam Cooke’s contributions to music and civil rights continue to inspire generations, cementing his status as a pivotal figure in American history.

Sam Cooke’s death on December 11, 1964, remains controversial. Bertha Franklin, the manager of the Hacienda Motel in Los Angeles, fatally shot him. According to Franklin, Cooke broke into her office in a rage, demanding to know the whereabouts of a woman he was with earlier. Franklin claimed she acted in self-defense. However, questions about the circumstances and discrepancies in witness accounts have fueled speculation and debate.

Consequently, his untimely death at 33 left many unanswered questions, casting a shadow over his illustrious career and enduring legacy.

52. 50 Cent – Rapper/Producer

Born on July 6, 1975, in Queens, New York, he gained widespread recognition with his debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” which achieved multi-platinum status. Transitioning from a tumultuous past, 50 Cent quickly became a dominant force in the music industry. Curtis Jackson has become a renowned rapper, entrepreneur, and actor who rose to widespread fame in the early 2000s.

50 Cent ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’/Youtube

Transitioning smoothly from music to business, 50 Cent has made significant strides as an entrepreneur. He invested early in Vitaminwater, which resulted in a multi-million dollar payout when the company was sold to Coca-Cola in 2007. Additionally, he founded G-Unit Records, which propelled artists like Lloyd Banks and Young Buck to fame, further solidifying his influence in the music industry.

Moreover, 50 Cent has established himself as a successful actor and producer. He starred in and executive produced the critically acclaimed TV series “Power,” which ran for six seasons and spawned several spin-offs. His ventures extend to film, with roles in movies such as “Escape Plan” and “Den of Thieves.”

With a Grammy Award, multiple BET Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 50 Cent’s legacy in both the entertainment and business worlds continues to grow, showcasing his versatility and drive for success.

Honorable Mention – Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, a beloved actress and producer, has captivated audiences with her talent and charm. Best known for her iconic role as Rachel Green on “Friends,” she has earned numerous accolades, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Beyond television, Aniston’s film career boasts hits like “Marley & Me” and “The Morning Show.” Her philanthropic efforts and commitment to mental health advocacy further highlight her impactful presence in Hollywood and beyond.

51. Tom Brady – Quarterback

Yes, I know; I ranked him above Peyton Manning. Way to remain objective, Shane. Anyway, born on August 3, 1977, in San Mateo, California, Brady is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He began his professional career when the New England Patriots drafted him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Despite being a relatively unknown pick, Brady quickly proved his worth. In his second season, he led the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory, earning the first of his seven Super Bowl titles.

Throughout his 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady accumulated numerous records and accolades. He won six Super Bowls with the team, earning Super Bowl MVP honors four times. Additionally, he was named NFL MVP three times and selected to 14 Pro Bowls. Brady’s unparalleled work ethic, strategic acumen, and leadership skills cemented his legacy as a football icon.

Tom Brady’s Patriot’s Hall of Fame Induction/Youtube

In 2020, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Remarkably, he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in his first season, further solidifying his status as an elite quarterback. With over 80,000 career passing yards and 600 touchdown passes, Brady’s career is a testament to his enduring excellence and competitive spirit.