‘Blood and Water’ Season 3 Complete Cast

Blood And Water Season 3
Image Credit: Netflix

After waiting over a year for Blood and Water, season 3 has released on Netflix on 25 November 2022. Reunited with Puleng and Fiks, we couldn’t wait to get stuck in the teen crime drama and discover how their intertwined story unfolded.

The official synopsis

“As another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one – but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger.”

Blood and Water season 3 cast

Gail Mabalane
Thabang Molaba
Ama Qamata
Khosi Ngema
Odwa Gwanya as Siya Khumalo
Katishka Kiara as Pauline
Mekaila Mathys as Tahira Kahn
Natasha Tahane as Wendy Dlamini
Dillon Windvogel as Wade Daniels
Greteli Fincham as Reece van Rensberg
Arno Greeff as Chris Ackerman
Sello Ka-Ncube as Matla Molapo
Zikhona Sodlaka as Janet Nkosana
Patrick Mofokeng as Brian Bhele
Sonia Mbele as Lisbeth Molapo
Leroy Siyaf as Sam Nkosana
Getmore Sithole as Julius Khumalo
Alzavia Abrahams as Zayd

What is the Blood and Water season 3 episode count?

Season 1 had six episodes, and season 2 had seven episodes. And now, season 3 of Blood and water has six episodes.

Trailer of Blood And Water:

