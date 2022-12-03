‘Blood and Water’ Season 3 Complete Cast

After waiting over a year for Blood and Water, season 3 has released on Netflix on 25 November 2022. Reunited with Puleng and Fiks, we couldn’t wait to get stuck in the teen crime drama and discover how their intertwined story unfolded.

The official synopsis

“As another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one – but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger.”

Blood and Water season 3 cast

Gail Mabalane

Thabang Molaba

Ama Qamata

Khosi Ngema

Odwa Gwanya as Siya Khumalo

Katishka Kiara as Pauline

Mekaila Mathys as Tahira Kahn

Natasha Tahane as Wendy Dlamini

Dillon Windvogel as Wade Daniels

Greteli Fincham as Reece van Rensberg

Arno Greeff as Chris Ackerman

Sello Ka-Ncube as Matla Molapo

Zikhona Sodlaka as Janet Nkosana

Patrick Mofokeng as Brian Bhele

Sonia Mbele as Lisbeth Molapo

Leroy Siyaf as Sam Nkosana

Getmore Sithole as Julius Khumalo

Alzavia Abrahams as Zayd

What is the Blood and Water season 3 episode count?

Season 1 had six episodes, and season 2 had seven episodes. And now, season 3 of Blood and water has six episodes.

Trailer of Blood And Water:

