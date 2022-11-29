‘Blood and Water’ Season 4: Will There Be Another Season? Here’s What We Know

Season 3 of Blood and Water returned to Netflix on November 25. Unfortunately, Netflix has not yet declared any renewal for season 4.

As the third season premiered recently, it’ll likely take a while before Netflix decides whether it wants to renew or cancel the show. It usually takes about a month or so for Netflix to decide.

The streamer’s decision usually is based on viewership numbers. After Netflix tallies up the number of people who watched the third season in a certain time frame, they use this number to determine whether or not they want to renew or pull the plug. The first 28 days of a show’s release are crucial to Netflix. So, if a lot of people watch the third season of Blood and Water in the first four weeks of its release, Netflix might just give the green light for a fourth season.

Of course, other factors play a part in Netflix‘s decision. But high viewership numbers will support the show’s chances of renewal tremendously. Also, you must watch the third season from beginning to end, and the six-episode season must be watched fully for it to count.

Fans might want to tell everyone about Blood and Water and get them to watch the third season. With how things ended in Blood and Water season 3, we need the story to continue.

