Blockbuster Star Madeleine Arthur Age, Height, Instagram, Roles: All You Need to Know

Fresh off her spooky role in the Netflix thriller Devil In Ohio, actress Madeleine Arthur is switching things up with a studio comedy where she stars opposite Randall Park and Melissa Fumero! Arthur plays Hannah, one of several co-workers in the new series Blockbuster. Hannah is a happy-go-lucky character who is close friends with Carlos (Tyler Alvarez).

Arthur is a talented actress who has appeared in many TV shows. Including guest stints on Supernatural, The Tomorrow People, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and more. You can find out more about her below.

Madeleine Arthur’s age and height

Madeleine Arthur was born on March 10, 1997, in Vancouver, Canada, making her 25. Her star sign is Pisces. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Madeleine Arthur Instagram

Madeleine is very active on her Instagram page @madeleinearthur.

Madeleine Arthur roles

If you were a viewer of the To All the Boys trilogy, then that’s probably where you recognize Madeleine. She played Christine in all three films. However, Madeleine’s been acting since 2011 and has acted in plenty of projects over the last decade.

Here are some of her most notable roles outside of her latest Netflix series:

Nikki Genêt in Snowpiercer

Lavinia Gardner in Color Out of Space

Fray in The Magicians

Older Jane in Big Eyes

Mae in Devil in Ohio

Amber in Guilty Party