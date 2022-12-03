Connect with us

‘Between Us’ Episode 6: Release Date, Updates And More

Between Us Episode 6, Between Us, Between Us new episode
Image Credit: GMM One

Between Us is a recently released Thailand drama debuting on November 6, 2022. The show is directed by New Siwaj Sawatmaneekul and written by Inthira Thanasarnsumrit. The romantic drama follows the journey of the team and win. The group is a talented swimmer who cannot perform to the best of his abilities due to his trauma and sleeping difficulties and finds solitude in upperclassman Win. Win offers him a place to stay, and in between their journey, they end up forming a special bond.

The show is based on the novel written by Lazysheep titled Hemp Rope. The series stars Boun Noppanut Guntachai and Prem Warut Chawalitrujiwong in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Ohm Thitiwat Ritprasert, Fluke Natouch Siripongthon, Boston Suphadach Wilairat, Samantha Melanie Coates, Sood Yacht Patsit Permpoonsavat, and many more.

Between Us takes place simultaneously with “Till We See Again” and addresses how to tackle their inner demons and support each other. The leading cast has been fans’ favourite after collaborating on multiple episodes. Over the last three years, the two have starred in nine shows, including their upcoming projects, ‘Between Us: The Series’ and ‘My Broccoli’.

In previous episodes, we see the team getting to know his fellow swimmers. And the upcoming season promises their fantastic chemistry.

The show’s sixth episode is scheduled to be released on December 11, 2022. The episodes can be enjoyed on IQIYI and YouTube. All Episodes will be uploaded in four parts per the usual format of the BL series. The show is scheduled to be finished with 16 episodes, with one episode released every Sunday.

In this article:, , ,
