‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ Cast: Who’s in the Disney Special?

What better way to celebrate a globe-trotting Disney animated film than with an extraordinary anniversary drop? A.B.C. will be streaming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Thursday, the 15th of December! The special event will then be available to stream the next day on Disney+.

The network has planned on producing this special to commemorate the passing of three decades since it was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Picture category. It was the very first animated film of its kind to manage to earn a spot in the class.

Hamish Hamilton serves as the director of the animation and live-action blended anniversary special, with Jon M. Chu taking on executive production duties. Curious about the characters? We got you.

Who stars in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on A.B.C.?



The beautiful Disney princess Belle will be played by renowned singer and songwriter H.E.R., while singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban gets into the character of the stubborn Beast. Here is the complete list of the cast:

H.E.R. playing Belle

Josh Groban as the Beast

Joshua Henry, in the character of Gaston

Rizwan Manji in the role of LeFou

Martin Short as Lumière

David Alan Grier playing Cogsworth

Shania Twain as the character of Mrs. Potts

Leo Abelo Perry as Chip

Jon Briones playing Maurice

Rita Moreno narrating

The two-hour show will include new musical performances and performances coming from the old classic film, mint sets, and costumes that Beauty and the Beast inspired. Fans are sitting on the edge of their seats for this one.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on A.B.C. drops Thursday, the 15th of December. The anniversary particular will be available the next day on the streaming service Disney+.