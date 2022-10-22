Connect with us

‘Barbarians’: Will There Be A Third Season Of Barbarians On Netflix?

Barbarians season 2, Barbarians
Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s famous German war drama Barbarians is back for its second season with more exciting fight sequences, bloodshed, and intensity. But those who have watched the newest episodes aren’t sure if Netflix will produce Barbarians season 3.

This series follows the Germanic tribes trying to keep the Roman empire out of their territory. Following up on Varus’ defeat, Barbarians season 2 begins with the remaining members of the Germanic tribe regrouping to figure out their next move against the Romans.

Believing the Romans are down but not out for the count, Ari must rally Marbod for assistance in keeping the Roman troops from regrouping. Like the first season, the second also consists of six episodes.

Will there be a Barbarians season 3 on Netflix?

Barbarians has not been cancelled nor renewed at the moment. As of October 2022, Netflix has not decided whether or not to renew the show.

Barbarians is one of the popular German series on Netflix. It’s likely that it’ll get at least one more season, and I foresee a renewal for the show.

This season finale leaves so many different characters’ fates unresolved. So, it would certainly be disappointing if Netflix was to cancel the war drama before they were resolved. This is not the first time that Netflix has felt this way.

For further updates, please stay tuned.

