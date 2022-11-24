‘After Ever Happy’ Release Date Confirmed for December 2022 (and Where to Watch)

After Ever Happy will arrive on Netflix in December, following its theatrical release in September 2022

Fans of this franchise are now waiting for the fourth movie to arrive on Netflix. Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in their roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott in the new film.

In the most recent instalment, Tessa is adapting to her new life and realizing that she is no longer the girl she used to be when she first met Hardin. And when a stunning secret is revealed about their families, Hardin and Tessa understand that they aren’t so different.

When is After Ever Happy coming to Netflix in 2022?

Merry Christmas to After fans. Netflix announced On November 21st that the fourth film in the romantic drama franchise would arrive on the streaming service in the U.S. on December 25th.

Where to watch the After movies

Sadly, viewers cannot watch all of the After movies on Netflix. The first movie in the franchise, After (2019), is not available on Netflix anymore. Viewers can, however, watch it on Hulu.

On the plus side, After We Collide and After We Fell are both still available to stream on Netflix. However, now is the perfect time to rewatch those movies to refresh your memory before After Ever Happy comes out this Christmas.

